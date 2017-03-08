Stars Celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day kicked off in style as celebrities flocked to their Instagram accounts to share messages of inspiration, resistance, and solidarity. While not every star took the day off from work, they all shared heartfelt sentiments about the “A Day Without a Woman” movement, which aims to recognize “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system — while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.”

To get this message across, the campaign encouraged people to support the cause by:

Women take the day off, from paid and unpaid labor Avoid shopping for one day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses). Wear RED in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman

Kerry Washington was one of the women who did clock in at the office, but explained she was only doing so to support her female boss, Shonda Rhimes.

“At work to support my bad*ss boss lady and all the women in our work world but I’m wearing red in solidarity with my sisters! #ADayWithoutAWoman #womensmarch #Resist,” the Scandal star wrote beside a shot of herself on set.





Cindy Crawford also paid homage to other women she’d worked with over the years. “Thankful to have worked with such amazing women throughout my career. Celebrating you all today! #InternationalWomensDay,” she gushed beside a throwback shot of herself with other models including Stephanie Seymour, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington to name a few.





Speaking of supermodels, Naomi Campbell posted an inspiring message in celebration of the day: “We are strong, we are powerful, we are women.”





Viola Davis echoed Naomi’s sentiment with her Maya Angelou-inspired tee: “Together we are strong, we are proud, and we are phenomenal. Today is International Women’s Day, so let’s celebrate all of the phenomenal women out there.”





Connie Britton sported the same shirt as Viola — along with a pair of red kicks. “Happy International Women’s Day!” she exclaimed. “I’ve already been having a full day celebrating PHENOMENAL WOMEN around the world. And I’ve got my red shoes on too! Hope y’all are celebrating the women in your life today too.





“Phenomenal Woman” tees are all the rage in Hollywood! Ciara’s got one too.





Another star who celebrated the ladies in her professional life was Shakira. “3 of the most amazing women I know! Congrats to all the super girls on our team and all of us around the world on this International Women’s Day!” she wrote beside a montage of shots of herself with the aforementioned women.





Sarah Jessica Parker used the occasion to pay tribute to her mom. “On this #internationalwomensday I stand shoulder to shoulder with all women near and far and I salute and celebrate the tireless commitment, love and dedication you share with your families and communities,” wrote the actress. “I start with my own strong, heroic, magical and beloved mother.”





So did Queen Latifah. “To one of the strongest women I know, happy #internationalwomensday,” she posted along with this sweet pic.





black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross proudly rocked her stylish “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights” tee.





She followed up that post with another message to show she was standing in solidarity with women today and every day: “WOMEN…I LOVE YOU, I SEE YOU and I AM PROUD TO SAND WITH and AMONG YOU!”





Like Kerry Washington, songstress Sara Bareilles celebrated the day by wearing red. “#RED all day. In support of and in admiration of the movement that seeks to affirm, empower and acknowledge women…especially today, #internationalwomensday,” she wrote. “Every day I am grateful for @womensmarch for igniting in me a flame that has been burning in so many for so long. I stand in solidarity, in respect, and in love with this sea of sisters that spans the globe. #Daywithoutawoman I support you. I believe in you. And I am learning from you how to be a better woman.”





Mayim Bialik also got in on the fashion action. “Good morning to all of the women wearing red today in support of the day without women movement. Yes, this is my goony old lady nightgown and I’m even waking up wearing red,” she declared.







Salma Hayek wants respect and equality now! “Let’s celebrate #internationalwomens day supporting each other,” she wrote.





Actress Michelle Monaghan shared a snapshot of herself perched behind the wheel of her car, clad in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the message, “She persisted.” The Path star looked serious and committed, sharing the thoughts, “Thank you to all the incredible women that have come before us, are amongst us and that will come from us. Let’s honor, celebrate and empower one another this day and everyday. ❤️????????✊????❤️????????????????#internationalwomensday sweatshirt available @googleghostpress proceeds benefit @plannedparenthood.”