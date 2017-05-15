Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Expecting First Child Together, He Announced on Mother’s Day

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, had a fun Mother’s Day celebration, but next year is going to be even better. The comedian used the holiday to announce that he and his new bride are expecting their first child together.

Kevin, who has two children with his first wife shared the big news on social media, writing, “Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts #Blessed.”

The three photo series shared with his 51.9 million Instagram followers included a photo of her baby bump with an “It’s a boy!” treatment over it.

They also shared an ultrasound photo with “Miracle in the making” on it.

The model subsequently shared the photo of her bare belly with her Instagram following, writing very simply, “I’m expecting.”

The Harts were married last August in Santa Barbara, Calif., with his two children, Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9, playing a big part in the festivities.

By October, he was already talking family planning publicly, telling Extra, “Me and my wife are talking about it, man. I definitely want one. You know, timing is everything. My schedule’s crazy. We’re trying to see the right time for me to go get to work, start putting those lumps in the bed!”

Kevin Hart’s movie schedule has been busy with Untouchable almost completed (he filmed a lot of that in his hometown of Philadelphia) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle coming out later this year. He also voiced the character of George Beard in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Kevin also has a new book coming next month (I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons) and a fitness show for YouTube, among many other projects.

While he sounds really busy now, just wait until that baby arrives.





