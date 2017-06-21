Scarlett Johansson Spotted Holding Hands With Her Attorney, Kevin Yorn

Scarlett Johansson is enjoying the single life. Can you blame her?

A few weeks after the 32-year-old actress was spotted making out with SNL star Colin Jost, ScarJo was photographed holding hands with a different “mystery man.” Outlets, including TMZ and The Daily Mail, have identified the man in question as attorney Kevin Yorn.

Yorn is an entertainment lawyer and represents superstar clients, including Ellen DeGeneres, Zoe Saldana… and Scarlett Johansson.

On Saturday night, the Rough Night star and Yorn dined at Upper East Side restaurant Scalinatella and sources tell Page Six that the meal looked to be “romantic.”

“They were touching,” the diner said. “They were holding hands, but there was no kissing.”

While it’s unclear what’s going on with the duo (friends can hold hands too, right?) one thing is for sure: ScarJo really likes the Yorn family! Aside from Kevin being her attorney, his brother, Rick, is Johansson’s manager. Scarlett also collaborated with their brother, indie rocker Pete Yorn, for a 2009 album, Break Up.

Johansson is in the middle of divorcing French journalist Romain Dauriac. The couple announced their split in January, but have remained on cordial terms. However, they reportedly might be gearing up for a custody battle for their 2-year-old daughter, Rose.

Kevin was previously married to film producer Julie Silverman. They split in 2005. He was also linked to Gwyneth Paltrow around the time of her divorce from Chris Martin; however, they vehemently denied allegations of an intimate relationship.

When Page Six contacted Kevin’s office to ask about the ScarJo hand-holding pics, an assistant said, “I don’t know anything about that, I’m sorry,” and hung up. A rep for the actress has not commented.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: