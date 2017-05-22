Scarlett Johansson Is Reportedly ‘Hooking Up’ With ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson seems to have found a summer fling.

Months after filing for divorce from Romain Dauriac, several news outlets are reporting that the 32-year-old actress is "hooking up" with 34-year-old Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, who co-anchor's the NBC show's "Weekend Update" segment with Micheal Che. Page Six reported over the weekend that while at the SNL finale after-party, Johansson and Jost were "flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone" and "made out at least twice" while at the bar.

EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson's Divorce Filing a 'Total Shock' to Romain Dauriac

A source for E! News also claims that, if true, Saturday night "wasn't the first time" these two have gotten close. "It's been going on for a bit," the source said. "They're not in a relationship, but they have fun together. They like each other, but it's not exclusive -- at least not at this point."

Johansson made a surprise appearance on SNL this weekend to reprise her role as first daughter Ivanka Trump.

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson Attends NYC Event With Estranged Husband Romain Dauriac

ET has reached out to Johansson and Jost's reps for comment.

Not long after announcing her split from Dauriac, Johansson talked about dating again while on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, admitting that her main concern is how it would affect her 2-year-old daughter, Rose. When Stern offered to set her up with some of his comedian friends, including David Spade and Louis C.K., the Ghost in the Shell star responded, "A lot of comedians I know have a dark side though. I don't need any darkness."

If the recent rumors are true, Johansson has changed her position on comedians, though she did admit to Stern that she has crushes on two celebrity chefs. Check out the video to see who they are:

Related Articles