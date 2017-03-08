Scarlett Johansson Gearing Up for Custody Battle With Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac may be going from friendly to feuding exes. Page Six claims the couple — who are divorcing after two years of marriage — are gearing up for a nasty custody battle.

On Tuesday, Johansson’s attorney served divorce papers to Dauriac’s lawyer. Purportedly, the Captain America actress, 32, and French journalist, 35, are clashing over custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter, and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Dauriac’s lawyer, Harold Mayerson, told the New York Post.

“It will be an interesting process,” he said of the impending divorce drama, declining to comment further.

Last month, Johansson opened up to ET about being a working mother.

“I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it’s an incredible gift,” she said. “I think you always feel a little bit of guilt. If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance.”

Johansson and Dauriac wed in 2014 shortly after the birth of their daughter. In January, it was revealed that they planned to divorce after reportedly separating over the summer. However, the former couple — who co-own the popcorn brand Yummy Pop — has put up a united front, stepping out together multiple times after their split was announced. “They are still friends,” a source told People.

If that’s the case, hopefully the custody situation can be solved amicably.





