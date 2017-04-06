Scarlett Johansson and Estranged Husband Romain Dauriac Attend Event Together a Month After She Filed for Divorce

Divorce? What divorce?

Less than a month after she served him with divorce papers, Scarlett Johansson attended the Singular Object Art Opening Cocktail Reception in New York City with her estranged husband, Romain Dauriac.

The former couple first announced their split on Jan. 25, but then attended an art show together that very same evening. The exes also made an appearance together last December for the grand opening party of their Yummy Pop popcorn brand’s store in Paris, even though a source told PEOPLE they actually split months earlier.

Johansson, 32, was first linked to Dauriac after they were spotted on a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco style sparkler that indicated the couple’s engagement.

The actress and the journalist secretly wed in a private wedding ceremony in 2014.

Johansson filed divorce papers on March 7 and is seeking primary physical custody of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com