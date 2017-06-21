Mary-Louise Parker’s Nanny Arrested for Stealing Thousands From Her

Well, that didn’t go as planned. On Monday, police arrested Mary-Louise Parker‘s nanny after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the actress. According to reports, Amanda Hoston-St. Louis was given Parker’s debit card and PIN so that she could go shopping for the actress’ two children — but instead, she made two huge cash withdrawals for herself that totaled over $3,000.

It didn’t take long for Hoston-St. Louis to get caught, however, as the bank alerted Parker to the withdrawals. The 33-year-old childcare provider was then arrested and charged with identity theft, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property. Since 2016, Hoston-St. Louis has been linked to over $30,000 in transactions — though it’s unclear how many of those were approved by Parker or not.

The 52-year-old Weeds star lives in Brooklyn with her two children: her teenage son William (whom she shares with her ex, actor Billy Crudup), and her younger daughter Caroline (whom she adopted from Ethiopia 10 years ago). As a refresher, Parker and Crudup were together for 12 years when the Almost Famous thesp left her — while she was pregnant with their son — for Claire Danes.

It did seem that Parker liked and trusted Hoston-St. Louis, as the nanny was listed in the acknowledgments section of Parker’s 2015 memoir, Dear Mr. You. (She also included a story about that infamous breakup from Crudup in there, btw.)

Hoston-St. Louis was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Tuesday and released without bail. It’s unclear whether these two withdrawals were a standalone event or just the tip of a very big iceberg, but it’s safe to say we’ll all find out soon enough. It’s also safe to say that Parker is probably on the hunt for a new nanny.





