Casey Affleck Opens Up About Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘Everyone Deserves to Be Treated With Respect’

Throughout awards season Casey Affleck remained silent about a sexual harassment lawsuit he settled, following claims from two women who worked with him on the 2010 film I'm Still Here.

Following his Oscar win Sunday for best actor, a number of people who were still upset about the sexual harassment claims made against Affleck took to social media to criticize the actor. Affleck has denied the allegations and settled the lawsuit out of court.

The Boston Globe interviewed Affleck and asked him about the backlash he's received from the lawsuit.

The reporter said Affleck "paused and sighed heavily" when asked the question, saying that both sides in the case are prohibited from commenting and that people don't really know what happened.

"I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else," Affleck told the publication.

"There's really nothing I can do about it," Affleck said, addressing the people who condemn him. "Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."

Read more: Constance Wu Criticizes Casey Affleck's Oscar Nomination