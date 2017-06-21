All the Women at Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Launch Party Looked Just Like Her

Kim Kardashian celebrated the launch of her beauty line — KKW Beauty — on Tuesday at a bash held at her Bel Air mansion. The reality star, who just hired a surrogate to carry her third child, wore a skintight Vivienne Westwood dress, a mini version of her Met Gala getup. Kanye West, North West, and Kris Jenner were among the attendees at the party, which featured a rose-covered selfie room. But outside of her inner circle, we noticed a trend with guests. They looked … just like her.

Kardashian was flanked by a changing group of dark-haired beauties.

View photos

Long hair — and leg-baring ensembles — were a must. (This one, below, is Kim’s assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.)

View photos

The woman on the right here, below, looks like a young, pre-fame Kim K. (You know, like back when she cleaned closets.) The girl knows Kim loves a nude lip — and got in formation. (FYI: Kim’s only lip kit in her beauty line features four nude shades: the Kim, a peachy nude; the Kiki, a pinky nude; Kimmie, a deep nude; and the Kimberly, a true nude. Oy.)

View photos

There was the occasional blonde — and some dudes — at the party, held at the house Kim temporarily lived in while renovating her dream house, but mostly just women with that Kim K. look, which of course includes a skintight dress.

View photos