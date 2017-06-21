All the Women at Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Launch Party Looked Just Like Her

Kim Kardashian celebrated the launch of her beauty line — KKW Beauty — on Tuesday at a bash held at her Bel Air mansion. The reality star, who just hired a surrogate to carry her third child, wore a skintight Vivienne Westwood dress, a mini version of her Met Gala getup. Kanye West, North West, and Kris Jenner were among the attendees at the party, which featured a rose-covered selfie room. But outside of her inner circle, we noticed a trend with guests. They looked … just like her.
Kardashian was flanked by a changing group of dark-haired beauties.
Long hair — and leg-baring ensembles — were a must. (This one, below, is Kim’s assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.)
The woman on the right here, below, looks like a young, pre-fame Kim K. (You know, like back when she cleaned closets.) The girl knows Kim loves a nude lip — and got in formation. (FYI: Kim’s only lip kit in her beauty line features four nude shades: the Kim, a peachy nude; the Kiki, a pinky nude; Kimmie, a deep nude; and the Kimberly, a true nude. Oy.)
There was the occasional blonde — and some dudes — at the party, held at the house Kim temporarily lived in while renovating her dream house, but mostly just women with that Kim K. look, which of course includes a skintight dress.
We feel like we’ve seen this exact makeup on Kim at one point in time. And maybe this dress — though with a much shorter hem.
And this woman’s hair has that same wet look that Kim likes. Her brows and lips are almost identical, but she needed color contacts to make the full transformation. Next time!
It’s like a whole Kardashian army came out to support her — and expect the rest of her dolls to do the same. KKW Beauty officially launched today and is expected to sell out in minutes, which would net the reality star about $14 million. At that rate, she could hire all the surrogates she needs.
