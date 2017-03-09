Brie Larson Acknowledges Casey Affleck Oscar Snub, Says ‘It Spoke for Itself’

Brie Larson seemed happy to have some distance between herself and Casey Affleck at the Oscars last month. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Brie Larson admits that she didn’t clap for Casey Affleck when he won Best Actor at the Oscars — and you can read into it what you will.

The Room actress’s unimpressed reaction to Affleck’s win quickly spread across the Internet on Oscars night. After giving the Manchester by the Sea star the award, Larson, an advocate for sex assault victims, stood emotionless — and didn’t clap — as Casey, who was accused of sexually harassing two women while shooting 2010’s I’m Still Here, gave his speech. For the first time, Larson was asked about the snub and she made it clear that it was deliberate.

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” Larson, outfitted in red for International Women’s Day, told Vanity Fair at Wednesday’s Kong: Skull Island premiere in L.A. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

On that same stage the year before, Larson, who won the Best Actress trophy for playing a sexual abuse victim in Room, hugged the sexual assault survivors who participated in Lady Gaga’s unforgettable performance of “’Til It Happens to You.”

In January of this year, Larson also was taxed with presenting Affleck with his Best Actor award at the Golden Globes. Her reaction was similarly unenthused.

For his part, Affleck has barely addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed against him — and which he settled. (It’s worth a read if you haven’t dug into it already.) After the Oscars, he was asked by the Boston Globe about the backlash he’s faced over the allegations, and he “paused and sighed heavily” before giving a well-rehearsed answer that he and his publicist probably worked hard on.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” he told the paper.

As for the negative reaction people have to him, “There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”





And people like Brie Larson will continue to react to him accordingly.

