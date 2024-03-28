Delta IV Heavy launch today: Everything to know about the historic launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day — for the final flight of United Launch Alliance's mighty triple-core Delta IV Heavy rocket!

ULA is targeting 1:40 p.m. EDT for liftoff from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch window extends for about four hours, until 6:51 p.m. In case of postponement, similar backup windows are available Friday and Saturday afternoons, when weather conditions are expected to improve.

The Delta IV Heavy, which is bound for retirement, will send a classified payload into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office on the NROL-70 national security mission. No Central Florida sonic booms are expected.

Cape Canaveral: Is there a launch today? Upcoming rocket launch schedule for SpaceX, NASA in Florida

However, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron only forecasts a 30% chance of "go for launch" weather as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Ground winds reaching 25 to 30 knots and cumulus clouds represent the primary meteorological risks.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting about two hours before the launch window opens. When ULA's live webcast becomes available about 25 minutes before liftoff, it will be posted below the countdown clock.

Countdown Timer

For the latest news and launch schedule from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: ULA Delta IV Heavy launch today: Everything to know about the launch