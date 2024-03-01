Is there a launch today? Upcoming rocket launch schedule for SpaceX, NASA in Florida

Florida's Space Coast is the home of NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where a record-breaking 72 orbital launches took flight last year.

After 13 rockets lifted off through the end of February, officials have projected the 2024 total could reach an unprecedented 111 launches — led by SpaceX. The company's Starlink internet-satellite constellation missions comprise the bulk of the Cape's launch total.

Following are the latest missions coming up from Cape Canaveral. All launches are listed in Eastern Standard Time. Be aware: Dates and times are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.

Saturday, March 2: NASA's SpaceX Crew-8

Mission: NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition.

Launch: 11:16 p.m. (postponed from Friday)

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Trajectory: Northeast.

Local sonic boom: Yes.

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Sunday, March 3: SpaceX Starlink 6-41

Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings indicate this rocket launch window will open Sunday night, though SpaceX has yet to make a public announcement:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch window: 7:19 p.m. to 11:42 p.m.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Mid-March: SpaceX-NASA CRS-30

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Launch: TBA.

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Local sonic boom: Yes.

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

