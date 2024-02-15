SpaceX Starship rocket launch site at Cape Canaveral? Air Force studying potential impacts

U.S. Air Force officials are studying potential environmental impacts of a future SpaceX launch site supporting Starship heavy-lift rocket operations at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, a public notice indicates.

In early March, the Air Force will conduct a trio of public meetings — in Cocoa, Titusville and Cape Canaveral — to present information on SpaceX's proposed actions and alternatives, answer questions and collect comments.

According to the public notice, the scope of the environmental impact statement includes Starship launch and landing operations at CCSFS, along with Federal Aviation Administration licensing and related airspace closures. Further details remain unreleased.

SpaceX's two-stage Starship rocket — the most powerful in history — is the company's next-generation launch system designed to transport humans, cargo and payloads to Earth orbit, the moon, and Mars. The company has been testing it at a remote launch site near the southernmost tip of Texas.

Starship's lower booster stage is Super Heavy, outfitted with 33 Raptor engines. The booster lifts Starship, a 164-foot-tall spacecraft. Starship produces more thrust than the Saturn V rocket of the Apollo era and NASA's Space Launch System.

Public meetings about a possible Space Coast launch site will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations:

March 5: Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library, 308 Forrest Ave., Cocoa.

March 6: Titusville Civic Center, 4220 S. Hopkins Ave., Titusville.

March 7: Radisson Resort at the Port, 8701 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral.

In addition, a virtual public meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. March 12 at spaceforcestarshipeis.com. Air Force officials will also accept emailed public comments through March 22 at contactus@spaceforcestarshipeis.com (use the subject line "Starship EIS").

Starship's first test launch exploded shortly after liftoff last April from the company's Starbase operations area near Brownsville, Texas. A second test flight also exploded in midair in November, though that mission was considered more successful.

At NASA's Kennedy Space Center, which abuts CCSFS, SpaceX proposes to expand its Roberts Road Operations Area by 100 acres, according to a NASA environmental impact study.

The upcoming Starship public meetings will provide "an early and open process" to help the Air Force and cooperating agencies determine the scope of environmental analysis, including "identifying significant environmental issues and eliminating from further study non-significant issues," the public notice said.

Written comments can be mailed by March 22 to CCSFS Starship EIS c/o Jacobs, 5401 W. Kennedy Blvd. #300, Tampa, FL 33609.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Starship launches at Cape Canaveral? Air Force studying possibility