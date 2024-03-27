Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Cape Canaveral: How to stream our space coverage on iPhone, TV

It's the final countdown for Delta IV Heavy, United Launch Alliance's powerful rocket. And it's one you won't want to miss.

After making its mark in the history of space exploration, the Delta IV Heavy is set to launch this week on its 16th and final flight.

At 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Delta IV Heavy rocket, which had been dubbed by ULA as "the most metal of rockets," will deliver NROL-70, a National Reconnaissance Office mission, to space from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission marks the 389th and last flight of the Delta program, which dates back to 1960. ULA is replacing the retiring rocket with the next-generation Vulcan, which logged a successful maiden flight in January from Cape Canaveral.

The Delta IV Heavy made its debut during a December 2004 demonstration flight from Launch Complex 37. At that time, it was the most powerful rocket launched from Cape Canaveral save the Saturn V and space shuttles.

What is Delta Heavy?

Delta Heavy refers to United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket. The ULA rocket made history for its transportation of the NASA Parker Solar Probe in 2018 and the first orbital test flight of the Orion crew capsule in 2014.

It was following the success of this flight that NASA’s Orion crew capsule flew on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, successfully demonstrating an uncrewed mission around the moon in 2022. ULA assisted in this flight as well, as the organization designed the upper stage of the SLS rocket.

The Orion spacecraft is set to take Artemis II astronauts around the Moon in late 2025.

How big is Delta IV Heavy rocket? What’s the size and power of ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket?

The Delta IV Heavy rocket has three Delta IV core stages together. According to the ULA website, each rocket engine produces up to 702,000 lbs. of thrust. With this performance, one can see why ULA dubbed it "the most metal."

These engines are not small either. Just one engine weighs around 14,876 pounds and is 204 inches (17 feet) in length.

Powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the Delta IV Heavy appears to "set itself on fire" just before liftoff as buoyant hydrogen gas, which is used to cool down the rocket before launch, ignites and burns off. The fiery start may look frightening, yet it's part of the process.

Browse the photo galleries or video attached to this story.

Why is United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket being retired?

Vulcan Centaur, ULA’s newest rocket, had a successful test flight in January of 2024. The Vulcan will replace the Delta family of rockets.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket is less expensive and ULA says it will allow for more flexibility in power, giving the option to add on 2, 4, or 6 solid rocket boosters. FLORIDA TODAY reported ULA is currently testing methods and aiming for reusability in the future, which will lower costs further.

Rocket launch calendar for Florida

Below is more info about the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch this week and suggestions on where and how to watch it. FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

FLORIDA TODAY provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission. For questions or comments, email Space Reporter Rick Neale at rneale@floridatoday.com or tweet him @rickneale1 on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Thursday, March 28: ULA Delta IV Heavy final launch

The Delta IV Heavy rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a classified payload on the NROL-70 national security mission, conducted in tandem with the National Reconnaissance Office and the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. The massive rocket launches the NRO's heaviest satellites. The missions that Delta IV Heavy carried were not all related to science; many were for navigation and U.S. security. Delta IV transported mostly NRO, US Air Force, and US Space Force payloads, getting them safely to their orbit or destination.

The Delta IV Heavy made its debut during a December 2004 demonstration flight from Launch Complex 37.

Mission: United Launch Alliance's last Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket will launch on the NROL-70 national security mission.

Launch: 1:40 p.m. EST Thursday, March 28, but weather is only "30% go for launch"

Location: Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: None

Live coverage: Starts two hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

How to watch ULA Delta Heavy rocket launch from Florida online

Tune in Thursday, March 28, to floridatoday.com/space for USA TODAY Network's Space Team live coverage and updates on the last Delta IV Heavy launch, starting about two hours before liftoff. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

How to watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch live on your phone and interact live with space team on Twitter

In Florida, we can best see this historic moment in person if you're anywhere on the Space Coast (Brevard County) or certain spots in the First Coast or Fun Coast (Volusia County) or the Treasure Coast (Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County). Pro tip: If you do watch it in person, get to your viewing destination early and prepare to stay later after the launch because of heavy traffic.

Don't miss last launch ever for Delta IV Heavy rocket lift off from Cape Canaveral: Where to watch in Brevard

Volusia County hotspots for Delta IV Heavy launch: Where to watch from Daytona, New Smyrna Beach, Oak Hill

Treasure Coast hotspots for Delta IV Heavy rocket launch: Where to watch from Sebastian, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce

How to watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from your phone, iPad or tablet with FLORIDA TODAY Space Team coverage

When and where: Full coverage of the launch, including a live webcast with live tweets and updates, kicks off about 11:30 a.m. EST Thursday, March 28, at floridatoday.com/space (you can type this on your browser on your phone) and will feature in-depth coverage. Ask our FLORIDA TODAY space team reporters Rick Neale and Brooke Edwards questions and strike up a conversation. You also can watch coverage via the FLORIDA TODAY app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play. FLORIDA TODAY is part of the USA TODAY Network.

How to watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch on TV, how to watch Delta IV Heavy launch on YouTube

If you have streaming services on your flatscreen, computer, tablet or phone, you can watch the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. This will require the FLORIDA TODAY app (see above) and the option to "mirror" from your phone to the TV, or the YouTube app to watch the ULA live broadcast (which is above).

From your TV apps, select the YouTube app, search for United Launch Alliance's channel and click on the Delta IV Heavy NROL-70 mission live broadcast. As of March 27, 2024, livestreaming begins at 1:15 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 28, 2024.

How to watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch on Twitter (and whom to follow!)

Follow along with FLORIDA TODAY experts on Twitter: Space Team at @SpaceTeam, Rick Neale at @rickneale1, Brooke Edwards at @brookeofstars with amazing visuals from Craig Bailey at @cbphoto1. We'll link back to our live coverage at @Florida_Today and at floridatoday.com.

How to watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch live on Facebook

United Launch Alliance will broadcast the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch livestream on its Facebook page at facebook.com/ulalaunch.

How to watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Roku, Amazon Fire

For viewers who have a Roku box or Amazon Fire TV Stick, select the YouTube app, search for United Launch Alliance's channel and click on the Delta IV Heavy NROL-70 mission live broadcast. As of March 27, 2024, livestreaming begins at 1:15 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Can you watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Florida on TikTok?

United Launch Alliance is not on TikTok, the popular video-sharing social media platform. There is no Delta IV Heavy rocket launch broadcast scheduled from TikTok. However, there will likely be TikTok videos about the launch − from the Space Coast of Florida and beyond as this is a historic event.

Can you watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch on Instagram?

United Launch Alliance does have an official Instagram account (@ulalaunch), but there is no announcement online if the space agency will host an Instagram livestream. Likely, ULA will post Instagram Reels and an Instagram Story (or two) about the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

FLORIDA TODAY will have coverage of Delta IV Heavy rocket launch on Instagram via @Florida_Today and veteran award-winning photojournalist Craig Bailey at @crbphoto1.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Delta IV Heavy launch live Florida: How to watch on Twitter, YouTube