Apple Watch Series 9 is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday

One of the best Apple deals at the moment is over at Best Buy with a huge $100 off the Apple Watch Series 9. That means instead of costing $399, it’s down to $299 for a limited time which is fantastic value for an equally fantastic smartwatch. If you’ve been waiting for great Apple Watch deals, now is your chance. Take a look below if you need more reminders as to why the Apple Watch Series 9 is perfect for so many people.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around and the ideal addition for any iPhone owning fitness enthusiast. That’s thanks to it doing a fantastic job of tracking everything you’re doing. At a basic level, it has sensors which mean it can monitor your heart rate giving you a heads up if it detects an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low amount of beats.

It goes further than that though as it measures your skin temperature for any sleep or cycle tracking needs. All the sensors combine to help ensure it can track your workouts extensively. There are dozens of workouts available through the Apple Watch from running to walking, swimming, or even dancing or Tai Chi. It’s suitably varied as many people’s lives are.

Throughout your day, there’s Apple’s Activity Rings system motivating you by tracking your steps taken, calories burned, and even how often you stand up throughout the day. It’s simple but incredibly addictive too as you find yourself trying to complete the rings each day with a plethora of awards and badges to be earned. This is where the Apple Watch Series 9 is at its strongest, encouraging you to develop more healthy habits.

It’s also great for receiving notifications or phone calls to your wrist, saving you from needing to grab your phone so often. The S9 chip is pretty speedy for a smartwatch processor so it’s simple enough to move through different apps and options. It also helps you unlock your Mac automatically as well as tracks your sleeping habits if you wear it at night.

You name it, the Apple Watch Series 9 seemingly does it and it looks great on your wrist. It usually costs $399 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $299 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price. Check it out now before you miss out on the great discount.

Buy Now