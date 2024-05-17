Best Apple Watch deals: Series 9 and Ultra 2 discounted

You can find some great smartwatch deals among the current Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, Fitbit deals, and Google Pixel Watch deals, but if Apple is your brand and you’ve got good use for a smartwatch, you’re probably looking for some Apple Watch deals. The Apple Watch lineup often finds various models atop the best smartwatches, which can make it difficult to track down some savings. But we’ve managed to find some, and we’ve rounded up all of the best Apple Watch deals below. Reading onward you’ll find savings on nearly all of the current Apple Watch models, as well as some substantial savings on some refurbished models.

Best Apple Watch SE deals

The front of the Apple Watch SE 2.

The first-generation Apple Watch SE, which was released in 2020, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which was rolled out in 2022, are the most affordable ways of getting an Apple Watch. They don’t give up too much in order to keep costs low compared to their more expensive peers though. The Apple Watch SE 2, in particular, still provides comprehensive fitness tracking features, a comfortable fit, and excellent software as it can be updated to Apple’s latest watchOS 10.

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 laying on the ground, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the top-of-the-line model of Apple’s wearable devices, featuring a beautiful titanium design, a gorgeous display, and unparalleled performance with the S9 chipset. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 versus Apple Watch Ultra comparison, the advantages of the newer model of the smartwatch include 50% more brightness at 3,000 nits, an upgraded Neural Engine that results in more accurate speech recognition, and more fitness tracking features.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals

The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.

The Apple Watch Series 9 reigns over our list of the best smartwatches as our top choice for iPhone owners, as it combines extensive health, fitness, and safety features with fast, smooth, and usable performance. It’s our recommended Apple Watch for most people because it strikes a nice balance between price, features, and performance, and it’s very comfortable to wear so you won’t even notice that it’s on your wrist the whole day.

Other Apple Watch deals worth shopping

An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

There are many other models of the Apple Watch that are on sale across the different retailers. Older versions of the wearable device are still worthwhile purchases, as they’re still pretty quick by today’s standards, and they’re a more affordable way of joining the Apple Watch bandwagon. You need to hurry if you’re interested in any of these offers though, as stocks are already limited.