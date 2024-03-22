Best Apple deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook

Apple makes some of the most popular tech on the planet. Apple devices offer premium hardware and designs, and its software ecosystem makes work and play easier, more convenient, and often more fun. Apple devices regularly earns spots among the best smartwatches, best laptops, best wireless earbuds, and best tablets. All of these devices offer a great opportunity to save right now, as some of the best Apple deals we’ve seen are currently available to shop. We’ve rounded them all up into one place for your convenience, so if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, or something else made by Apple, read onward for more information on the best Apple deals taking place right now.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack) — $83, was $99

Person holding an Apple AirTag.

Insert the Apple AirTag into your bag, gadget, or any item that you may misplace, so that you can track it if you lose it. The Apple AirTag is one of the best Bluetooth trackers if you’re using an iPhone or iPad because not only does it offer a one-tap setup, but it can utilize the millions of devices in Apple’s Find My network to help you find your stuff if it goes beyond the Bluetooth range of 30 feet. It’s powered by a replaceable battery that can last for more than a year before you need a new one.

Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen — $189, was $238

Apple AirPods Pro 2 in their USB-C and MagSafe case.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe introduces new charging methods to one of the best wireless earbuds in the market, especially for Apple fans. They provide amazing active noise cancellation to help keep you focused on your music or videos, excellent audio quality so you can better appreciate your favorite tracks, and battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.

Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS) — $359, was $429

The Apple Watch Series 9 on charge.

It’s no surprise that among the best smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 is our top choice for iPhone owners. It may look like its predecessors, but the wearable device features the S9 chip for fast and smooth performance, and extensive health and safety features that will make you want to always have it on your wrist. The Apple Watch Series 9 is extremely comfortable to wear, and it can run for up to 18 hours before you need to recharge it.

Buy Now

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $449, was $599

The back of the iPad Air 5.

The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air ranks first among our top picks as the best tablets for a variety of reasons, starting with the high-performance M1 processor that makes the device run very fast and smooth. The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air is equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s bright and colorful even under direct sunlight, a 12MP Wide back camera that can record 4K footage, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage to keep you in the frame during video calls even when you move around.

Buy Now

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $650, was $1,000

Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Another device powered by Apple’s M1 chip, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is the lowest-price option in our list of the best MacBooks, but it’s still a fantastic laptop in terms of performance. The M1 processor not only enables excellent battery life at up to 18 hours from a full charge, but its efficiency also allows the Apple MacBook Air M1 to go completely fanless. It comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display, a FaceTime HD camera, and a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Buy Now

More Apple deals we love

Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

There are more Apple deals that you can shop right now in addition to our favorite bargains above, and we’ve already done the hard part of getting the best offers in one place. You’ll now just have to choose which device you want to add your growing Apple ecosystem — or which one you’d want to start it with. You need make your decision quickly though, as there’s a chance that these prices will no longer be the same tomorrow.