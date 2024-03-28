Wisconsin U.S. Senate race updates: Tammy Baldwin ad highlights push to shore up pensions

Wisconsin's U.S Senate election could help determine which party controls the body after November's election. Incumbent Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, is locked in a nationally watched re-election battle with Republican Eric Hovde in Wisconsin.

March 28: Baldwin's second reelection ad highlights push to shore up pensions

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's second ad of her reelection bid highlights her efforts to ward off significant cuts to the pensions of more than 22,000 Wisconsin workers and retirees.

The 30-second spot, set to air statewide, features Teamsters truck drivers and their families touting Baldwin's work on the Butch Lewis Emergency Pension Plan Relief Act. In the ad, several share stories of receiving letters informing them their pensions would be cut in half.

Baldwin "fought like hell" to pass the measure, one truck driver in the ad says.

"What Tammy Baldwin did for our families, you don’t forget something like that," another says.

The ad comes as Baldwin travels the state on a weeklong "Dairyland Tour." According to her campaign, the trek will take her to 19 counties.

March 21: When it comes to March Madness, Senate candidate and UW grad Eric Hovde is a Purdue man

He's running to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate, but when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, Eric Hovde is going all in on… Purdue.

The Republican businessman posted his March Madness picks on X as the tournament began on Thursday — and despite wearing a Badgers pullover, selected the Boilermakers to win the championship.

"At the end of the day Purdue is too tough and will cut down the nets in Phoenix. The Badgers and Marquette make good runs too," Hovde wrote.

March 19: Scott Mayer won't enter Republican field to challenge Tammy Baldwin

Wisconsin Republican businessman Scott Mayer will not run for Senate in 2024, increasing the odds Republicans will avoid a contested primary race as they seek to unseat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.

Franklin businessman Scott Mayer, chairman of QPS Employment Group, is weighing a run for U.S. Senate.Mayer told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he has no "desire to be in a bloody, really, really, really expensive primary" race against Republican banking mogul Eric Hovde. He said he will "stand down" to let Hovde try to take on Baldwin.

"I really truly feel like I could have made a difference," Mayer said. "I just don't want a bloody primary. I don't think that's going to help anybody but Tammy Baldwin."

March 15: Eric Hovde vows to donate Senate salary to charity, says in new ad 'he can't be bought'

Republican Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde is pledging to donate his entire salary to a Wisconsin charity if elected in November as part of a campaign claiming he “can’t be bought.”

The multimillionaire banking mogul in a new ad lamented that Washington has become “corrupt,” saying “career politicians sell themselves to special interest” instead of working for their constituents.

“I’ve worked hard, been fortunate. I don’t need their special interest money, and I won’t take it,” Hovde said in the 30-second spot released Friday. “If you decide to elect me as your next senator, I’ll donate my entire salary to a Wisconsin charity every year.”

March 5: Bonafide Badger or 'pure California'? Senate messages paint contrasting pictures of Eric Hovde

Republican Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde wants to tell you something: He lives here.

As he battles accusations of being an out-of-stater, the multimillionaire banking mogul is taking to the airwaves and social media in an attempt to dispel the charge from Democrats that he is a rich Californian seeking to buy a Wisconsin Senate seat.

On Tuesday, he launched a 60-second statewide television ad titled “Wisconsin Roots” detailing his history in the state. It came the same day Senate Democrats’ main campaign group released a 30-second ad of their own continuing their attacks. Their $2 million statewide ad buy highlights Hovde’s California banks and home and calls his lifestyle “pure California.”

March 4: 'I think it's a good brand': Senate candidate Eric Hovde is owning his mustache look

Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde doesn't seem to be quite the same fiery and uptight guy he was in his unsuccessful 2012 bid.

Just consider:

There are the two bizarre videos he's posted of him swimming shirtless in the nearly frozen waters of Lake Mendota near his Shorewood Hills mansion. There's also the video of him tossing an axe at a bar. Then there are the equally unusual TV commercials in which he dresses up as a sheriff fighting the Big Bankers in a Deadwood-style showdown.

And, finally, there's the stache. Yes, the stache.

Feb. 20: Businessman Eric Hovde enters U.S. Senate race, setting up Wisconsin contest against Tammy Baldwin

Madison businessman Eric Hovde made it official on Tuesday: he's running for U.S. Senate, aiming to deny Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin a third term.

Hovde launched a website and a campaign video Tuesday morning, hours ahead of an announcement event in a luxury apartment building his company owns in downtown Madison.

"Why am I here today? It's really simple," Hovde, 59, told supporters Tuesday afternoon. "I love my country. And everywhere I look today in my country, I see it failing. And sometimes I don't recognize what's happening."

