Scott Mayer won't enter Republican field to challenge Tammy Baldwin

Mayer on Tuesday told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he has no "desire to be in a bloody, really, really, really expensive primary" race against Republican banking mogul Eric Hovde. He said he will "stand down" to let Hovde try to take on Baldwin.

"I really truly feel like I could have made a difference," Mayer said. "I just don't want a bloody primary. I don't think that's going to help anybody but Tammy Baldwin."

Mayer's decision means Republicans are almost certain to avoid a primary fight for a seat that will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate next year. Hovde joined the race last month with the blessing of national Republicans, and Mayer, a multi-millionaire from Franklin, had been seen as one of the last remaining potential contenders.

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. has not yet formally ruled out launching a run, but he has shown no signs of campaign activity. In the first official month of Hovde's campaign, Clarke has defended Hovde on social media multiple times.

Mayer, the leader of a staffing and recruitment company and a political newcomer, had on occasion appeared reluctant to jump into the race but continued to travel the state to speak to Republican groups and donors. When national Republicans effectively endorsed Hovde late last year, Mayer told the Journal Sentinel he had "enough support from all the wealthy Wisconsin connections" and could gain steam with voters.

More recently, Mayer gave mixed signals about the status of his potential campaign. He said in February that he had started to build out his staff and took shots at Hovde, but he immediately walked back his claims that he hired campaign staff, saying instead that he had people ready to join his campaign should he announce a run. He ultimately opted out.

On Tuesday, Mayer said he felt he "would have been disruptive and not just follow party lines" if he ran but noted Hovde's entrance into the race last month set up a situation where Mayer would have had to spend $10 million to $15 million of his own money.

He said he "truly was gearing up and preparing" for a run and did not think Hovde would actually launch a campaign, despite national Republicans saying otherwise. With Hovde in the race, Mayer said, "I don't want to spend the amount of money that it would take to do it right and win the primary."

"He obviously has resources, and I have resources, and the only one that would benefit from that would be Tammy Baldwin," Mayer told the Journal Sentinel. "And that's just not what I want to see happen."

"I just don't think that there's any reason for me to get involved and turn it into a mess and give a free pass for the incumbent," he said. "So I'm going to stand down."

Mayer told the Journal Sentinel he planned to support Hovde. He said he thought Democrats would have a "field day" with Hovde's connections to California — something Mayer was previously critical of — but added: "Let's be honest, he was born and raised (here). He's a Wisconsinite."

"My goal all along has been it's time for Tammy to, you know, get out and give somebody else a chance," Mayer said. "I think we gotta push for some new people, and I think there's going to be a big push for people with a business background."

Tuesday's development comes as welcome news for Republicans, who hoped to avoid a big primary fight ahead of a November matchup with Baldwin and Democrats in what is sure to be an expensive race. Baldwin had just over $8 million in her war chest at the beginning of the year, and Democrats have already launched six-figure ads attacking Hovde.

Baldwin's campaign declined to comment on Mayer's announcement.

Hovde and Republicans, meanwhile, have had their sights set on Baldwin in the absence of a viable GOP primary challenger.

National Republicans launched ads hitting Baldwin on the first official day of Hovde's campaign. And Hovde has sought to tie Baldwin to President Joe Biden, who is not popular in the state.

"Republicans are united in our fight to flip the Wisconsin Senate seat and send 40-year career politician Tammy Baldwin into retirement" NRSC spokesman Tate Mitchell said after Mayer said he would not run.

And Mayer on Tuesday said his future in politics was uncertain. He said he had no interest in running for governor at some point and said the Senate was right for his "skill set."

"I couldn't tell you that you're ever going to see my in politics again, but... I've learned not to box myself in," Mayer said. "Who knows what happens down the road?"

