Wawa is giving customers free coffee in honor of its 60th anniversary: What to know

Tuesday marks Wawa's 60th anniversary and the convenience store chain is celebrating by offering customers a free hot coffee of any size, all day.

The offer is available at all Wawa stores across the country on April 16, the company said in a news release, and other items, such as teas, juices, lemonade and a special birthday cake donut will also be available for 60 cents.

Wawa stores will also be recognizing their own "Day Brightener," a customer "near and dear to the store team," the company says. They'll be presented with a special sash, mug and other tokens of appreciation.

Customers can redeem the free coffee at any location's self-serve coffee bar, which will feature 1960s decor.

New: Domino's introduces 'foldable' New York-style pizza

In honor of the company's 60th anniversary, customers can get a free hot coffee of any size, all day, at all Wawa stores across the country on Tuesday, April 16.

Wawa locations

Wawa has over 1,000 stores in six states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida, in addition to Washington, D.C. The company says its signature branded coffee, introduced in the 1970s, is now one of its most popular products.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store previously announced plans to break into Georgia.

You can find the Wawa closest to you using their online store locator or the Wawa App.

When did the first Wawa open?

Wawa was founded in 1803 and incorporated in 1865 as the Millville Manufacturing Company, a textile company with mills in several states and sales offices across the country, according to the company.

The first Wawa Food Market opened on April 16, 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania and the company is currently headquartered in Wawa, Pennsylvania.

Contributing: James Powel, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wawa giving away free coffee in honor of 60th anniversary