Wawa is giving away free coffee for its 60th birthday: Here's what to know

Wawa is turning 60 years old this month, and the company is celebrating by offering customers free coffee.

On Tuesday, April 16, customers can get a free hot coffee of any size, all day, at all Wawa stores across the country, the company said in news release. Additionally, other items such as teas, juices, lemonade and a special birthday cake donut will also be available for 60 cents.

The company said all Wawa stores will also be recognizing their own "Day Brightener," a customer "near and dear to the store team," and presenting them with a special sash, mug and other tokens of appreciation.

Wawa has over 1,000 stores in six states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida, in addition to Washington, D.C. The company says its signature branded coffee, introduced in the 1970s, is now one of its most popular products.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store previously announced plans to break into Georgia.

You can find the Wawa closest to you using their online store locator or the Wawa App.

When did the first Wawa open?

Wawa was founded in 1803 and incorporated in 1865 as the Millville Manufacturing Company, a textile company with mills in several states and sales offices across the country, according to the company.

The first Wawa Food Market opened on April 16, 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania and the company is currently headquartered in Wawa, Pennsylvania.

Contributing: James Powel, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wawa free coffee: Chain offers giveaway for 60th birthday this month