Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen's banker to testify on payment to Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK — The ninth day of Donald Trump's New York hush money trial is set to start with more testify from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's banker on arrangements for a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Farro began testifying Friday about working as Cohen's banker in October of 2016, when Cohen asked him to open an account "immediately" for a new limited liability company. Late that month, Cohen wired a $130,000 hush money payment from a new bank account to a lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, according to prosecutors.

What is Trump on trial for?

Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors say Trump falsely labeled the purpose of checks to Michael Cohen in order to cover up a conspiracy to unlawfully interfere with the 2016 presidential election. They say a $130,000 hush money payment from Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels was authorized by Trump and violated federal campaign finance laws.

Daniels has claimed she and Trump had sex in 2006, while the two were discussing Trump potentially casting her on a version of his TV show, "The Apprentice." Trump denies her claim, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Who is Gary Farro?

Gary Farro, who began testifying on Friday, is a banker. He said he was assigned Michael Cohen as a client in 2015, when he was a senior managing director at First Republic Bank.

In October of 2016, Cohen asked Farro to help him open an account "immediately" for a new limited liability company, according to Farro's Friday testimony. Prosecutors have alleged Cohen opened a bank account that month in the name of a shell company he created in order to pay Daniels the $130,000 hush money.

What happens if Trump is found guilty?

Trump could theoretically face decades in prison if convicted on all counts, although most experts say that's highly unlikely. Instead, he's probably facing a sentence that ranges from merely probation to some jail or prison time that wouldn't exceed four years, according to several legal expects who spoke to USA TODAY.– Aysha Bagchi

