As Tropical Storm Harvey rages in Texas, Trump drops hodgepodge of tweets

President Trump took to Twitter Sunday to indicate he was monitoring Tropical Storm Harvey, which continues to wreak havoc on the Texas Gulf Coast after being downgraded from a hurricane.

Wedged between the praise for emergency responders, however, were missives touching on subjects such as his proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico and his attempt to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Related slideshow: Hurricane Harvey lashes Texas>>>

Trump’s first tweet of the day was a post promoting a book by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

A great book by a great guy, highly recommended! https://t.co/3jbDDN8YmJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





He also teased an upcoming trip to Missouri, mentioning he “won by a lot in ’16” there,” and contended that Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill will lose her seat in 2018.

I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





Soon after, Trump touched on two major themes of his campaign, building a southern border wall and renegotiating or terminating NAFTA.

At a rally in Phoenix Tuesday, Trump threatened a government shutdown if Congress did not fund the wall’s construction, a stark departure from his campaign promise that Mexico would pay for it. Trump’s tweet Sunday assured “Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other.”

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





He followed that up with a dig at the U.S.’s southern and northern neighbors, claiming that both Mexico and Canada were “being very difficult” throughout the NAFTA renegotiation process.

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





Turning back to the disaster in Texas, Trump praised the “the “great coordination between all levels of government” and “great talent on the ground.” He also said he will visit Texas “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption” to the ongoing emergency response. Trump seemed to marvel at the intensity of the storm.

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





Wow – Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





Going to a Cabinet Meeting (tele-conference) at 11:00 A.M. on #Harvey. Even experts have said they've never seen one like this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





Major rescue operations underway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017





Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Texas Friday as a Category 4 hurricane, and images out of Houston and the surrounding area show severe flooding. Officials confirmed at least two fatalities as of Sunday, with some outlets reporting up to five deaths.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: