The idolatry of 'whiteness': Christians struggle to respond to Charlottesville

Tom Perriello and his Aug. 17, 2017, tweet. (Photo-illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Astrid Riecken for the Washington Post via Getty Images) More

Five days after a white supremacist carried out a terrorist attack in Charlottesville, a Democratic politician in Virginia sent out a tweet rebuking “white evangelical leaders” for worshiping and idolizing their “whiteness,” calling it “blasphemy of God’s word.”

Tom Perriello, a devout Catholic who ran for governor but lost in the primary, sent a series of tweets over the next few days calling on white Christian leaders to forcefully denounce white supremacy as an affront to their faith. And he mocked one of President Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., by satirically tweeting that Falwell was under demonic possession.

“The devil has his grip so firmly around @JerryFalwellJr that I’m praying for his exorcism. #Repent,” Perriello tweeted on Aug. 19. He sent a tweet the following day, a Sunday, asking churchgoers to speak up in their congregations if their pastors did not say anything about white supremacy.

The devil has his grip so firmly around @JerryFalwellJr that I’m praying for his exorcism. #Repent pic.twitter.com/KjEdC9U8pM — Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) August 20, 2017

Perriello’s remarks were answered with an extraordinarily personal attack from the Virginia state Republican organization, which also took it upon itself this week to defend Confederate monuments from Democratic iconoclasm. And they illuminated an increasingly heated divide among Christians over how to respond to the wave of neo-Confederate symbolism that has been building in the days since Charlottesville.

The day after Perriello thumbed his fourth tweet in four days, on Monday, Aug. 21, someone at the Republican Party of Virginia evidently decided they had heard enough from Perriello. The state party’s Twitter account responded to Perriello in terms almost never seen from an official organ of a political party.

“Let’s not mince words: you are a Christian-hating bigot,” the RPV account said. “We were better off when you were out of the country #LeftWingBigot.” The reference to Perriello being out of the country was a nod to his time as a presidential envoy to the Congo during the Obama administration.

.@tomperriello Let’s not mince words: you are a Christian-hating bigot We were better off when you were out of the country #LeftWingBigot https://t.co/MrLmqNrnTj — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) August 21, 2017

Virginia Republican state chair John Whitbeck responded to Perriello by tweeting, “Is this real? Did his account get hacked?”

The party also issued a press release condemning Perriello’s tweets, saying: “It is never acceptable to slander and smear a religious group. We demand that Tom Perriello immediately apologize to Jerry Falwell Jr. and Evangelical Christians.”

Falwell Jr. tweeted out the Republican press release, which also labeled Perriello’s comments as “bigoted.”

RPV Condemns Bigoted Remarks By Tom Perriello – Republican Party of Virginia – Home of the GOP in Virginia https://t.co/9vD5WmXjbu — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) August 22, 2017

However, it’s hard to see bigotry in Perriello’s comments, which he intended as a fairly straightforward criticism of the failure of some Christians to condemn white supremacy after the public displays of racism and the murder in Charlottesville.

Perriello spoke as a Christian to others of the same faith, calling on them to follow its teachings. He told Yahoo News that his tweet about Falwell “was more metaphorical than theological.”

The Virginia GOP’s tweets, by contrast, were a far more significant theological judgment about an individual, Perriello, by a political party that as a constitutional matter does not define or organize itself theologically. By calling Perriello “anti-Christian,” a faceless political organization essentially judged his faith to be insincere. That was a far harsher statement than Perriello’s comment that Christian leaders were misapplying or not applying their faith to their actions.