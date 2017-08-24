Keep Confederate statues, but tell the other side of the story? Richmond tries — with mixed results.

Sculptor Toby Mendez, left, watches Liza Mickens, the great-great-granddaughter of Maggie Walker, and Mayor Levar Stoney unveil a new statue to Walker in Richmond, Va., on July 15, 2017. (Photo: Scott Elmquist/Style Weekly)

As the battle over removing Confederate monuments rages across the country in the wake of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., there is increasing talk of a compromise: to leave them up, but also build new statues honoring a more diverse set of heroes.

“I can’t help but think that rather than pulling down monuments, as some want to do, rather than tearing down monuments that have graced our cities all across this country for years, we ought to be building more monuments,” Vice President Mike Pence said this week on Fox News. “We ought to be celebrating the men and women who have helped our nation move toward a more perfect union and tell the whole story of America.”

And from the other party, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said the debate over memorializing the Confederacy isn’t just about “subtraction” of offending statues — though he does want them removed from the U.S. Capitol. “Let’s also talk about whose stories haven’t been told,” Kaine said. He recommended Virginia switch out its Robert E. Lee statue in the Capitol for one of Pocahontas.

Telling the whole story of America, however, is harder than it sounds. Community leaders in Southern cities have faced stiff resistance when they attempted to memorialize civil rights heroes or build monuments or museums explaining slavery.

The issue is particularly salient in Richmond, Va., once the capital of the Confederacy and now a modern, majority-black metropolis that attracts millions of tourists each year. One of the city’s tourist attractions is Monument Avenue, in the historic and elegant Fan District. Five towering statues of Confederate generals and leaders line the street, including a 60-foot-tall Gen. Robert E. Lee and one of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy.

In 1996, the city decided to erect a monument to the African-American tennis great Arthur Ashe, a native of Richmond, alongside the Confederates. The statue attracted controversy, with some residents arguing it was inappropriate to place him next to the heroes of the Confederacy. In the end, Ashe was placed at the far western end of Monument Avenue — putting three blocks’ distance between the famous black athlete and the nearest Confederate commander.

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (Photo: Steve Helber/AP)

“That was really the first time that the two histories collided in the same place,” said Ana Edwards, a longtime community activist who is pushing the city to create a nine-acre park memorializing the city’s former slave market in Shockoe Bottom.

In 2003, the city erected a statue at the site of a former ironworks of President Abraham Lincoln and his son Tad, who visited Richmond two days after it fell to the Union Army. “As a Southerner, I’m offended,” Sons of the Confederacy member Bragdon Bowling told the New York Times then. “You wouldn’t put a statue of Winston Churchill in downtown Berlin, would you? What’s next, a statue of Sherman in Atlanta?”

Bowling recently organized a September rally to defend the city’s Lee statue, but canceled it after Charlottesville, saying he didn’t want to be engaged in “social or racial issues.” He did not respond to a request for comment from Yahoo News.

The city’s mayor, Levar Stoney, who is black, has said he personally objects to the Confederate statues but does not believe they should come down. He formed a commission to decide whether and what kind of new memorials should be added to Monument Avenue and how to put the Confederate statues into context.

Stoney has suggested including a statue commemorating black Union soldiers who marched into the city in 1865 and raised the American flag, as well as another statue of Oliver Hill, a civil rights lawyer whose work helped end state-mandated segregation in public schools. Recently, the city unveiled a statue of Maggie Walker, the first black woman to charter a bank, and will create a monument celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation on Brown’s Island next year.