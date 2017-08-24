With military ban looming, first openly transgender West Point graduate looks for other work

Riley Dosh, 22, of St. Paul, Minn., became the first openly transgender graduate of West Point in May. She dreamed of becoming an air defense artillery officer shooting down intercontinental ballistic missiles to defend the country she loves.

“That was the dream job with the Army. That’s what I wanted to do,” she told Yahoo News.

Now it seems that all her military training has been for naught. Faced with President Trump’s impending ban, which would prevent transgender people from serving in the armed forces “in any capacity,” she’s thinking about becoming a math teacher or perhaps a data analyst. On her graduation, she received her diploma and an honorable discharge.

In the coming days, as the Wall Street Journal first reported, the Pentagon will receive a two-and-a-half page memo with instructions for executing the White House’s new policy: Deny applications from transgender people, stop paying for current transgender service members’ medical treatment and consider “deployability” when deciding whether to remove current members from the military. According to the report, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be given six months to prepare before fully implementing the administration’s ban.

Harper Jean Tobin, the director of policy for the National Center for Transgender Equality, told Yahoo News it’s striking that Trump is expected to roll out his administration’s rules for banning transgender people from the military mere days after he declared that there’s “no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry” in the armed forces during his speech at the Fort Myer Army base Tuesday night.

Riley Dosh graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in May 2017. (Photos: Riley Dosh)

“He’s doubling down on discrimination by pressing forward with this ban,” Tobin said. “It’s an insult to service members and an attack on the thousands of trained and capable service members and veterans. It’s also unconstitutional to service out these service members who are doing their jobs in this way.”

Trump’s policy essentially reverses former President Barack Obama’s directive to lift a ban on transgender service members. Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced in June 2016 that the policy would be phased in over a one-year period.

Dosh did not start identifying as transgender until her junior year. She came out to a few close friends before coming out publicly just before the second semester of her senior year. She understood the Obama-era policy to apply to cadets.

“I waited because really there was fear that I wouldn’t be allowed to commission,” Dosh said. “At the time I felt safe and that I would be allowed to and I wanted my peers to remember me for who I really am before we split ways.”

But three weeks before graduating, Dosh was told she would not receive a commission because Army brass didn’t feel it would be appropriate while the transgender policy was under review.

Dosh was diagnosed with gender dysphoria while studying at West Point. (Photo: Riley Dosh)

“I’ve been looking for work ever since,” she said. “I did not transition at all while at West Point. The only reason I was flagged as being transgender is because I had a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. That’s it. That diagnosis is the only thing that made me different from my peers. I met all other standards as male.”