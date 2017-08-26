With a pardon from Trump, Arpaio remains above the law

President Trump pardoned former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio of a criminal conviction Friday night, choosing the moment Hurricane Harvey was making landfall for an action that sent waves of outrage through the Hispanic, civil liberties and legal communities.

At a rally in Phoenix earlier this week, Trump had teased the possibility of a pardon for the notorious Arpaio, an early and outspoken supporter of Trump’s presidential campaign, who’d been convicted of criminal contempt last month for failing to obey a federal judge’s order to stop targeting Latinos on the basis of their suspected immigration status.

Still, the Friday night pardon brought surprise and outrage from many elected officials, civil rights advocates and, especially, Latino-Americans, who viewed Trump’s announcement as a clear endorsement of Arpaio’s unlawful crusade against undocumented immigrants.

Being undocumented or DACAmented in the US at this moment is really an act of psychological resistance. Cycle between fear & survival mode. — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) August 26, 2017





Trump's pardon of #Arpaio sent a clear message to the immigrant and Latinx community. We will not forget it. — Nat'l Imm Law Center (@NILC_org) August 26, 2017





Our community is stronger that the white supremacy on full display in Trump’s pardon of Arpaio — Puente Arizona (@PuenteAZ) August 26, 2017





Trump's Arpaio pardon another example of just how morally bankrupt Trump is. What a national embarrassment they both are. #failedPOTUS — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 26, 2017





Arpaio abused power, harassed & profiled Latinos, & defied courts when ordered to stop. Trump's pardon condones & places him above the law. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 26, 2017





Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2017





.@POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law https://t.co/2FckGtwQ2m — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 26, 2017





President Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio is a presidential endorsement of racism. https://t.co/czMtATWWDn — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 26, 2017





Sheriff Joe #Arpaio is the #BullConnor of this century. By #pardoning him, #Trump has proven, again, he has no regard for people of color. pic.twitter.com/mXAdMQVwSJ — Jasmine Tyler (@jazzyjtyler) August 26, 2017





Matched, perhaps, only by Trump in his insatiable desire for media attention, America’s self-described “toughest sheriff” is best known for his crusade against illegal immigration, which went beyond constitutional bounds. He was also the perpetrator of controversial publicity stunts, such as raiding a suspected cockfighting ring by sending a tank to crash the suspect’s home, killing his dog in the process—on television, with actor Steven Seagal tagging along for the ratings. He was an early convert to birtherism and after setting up a unit to look into it, announced his finding that President Obama’s birth certificate was a forgery.

But for immigrants and Latino residents of Maricopa County and throughout the country, Arpaio’s tenure as sheriff amounted to a 24-year reign of terror, during which he repeatedly ignored federal court orders to halt his department’s illegal and unconstitutional practices. The resulting lawsuits cost taxpayers nearly $70 million during his last eight years in office alone.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for seeing my conviction for what it is: a political witch hunt by holdovers in the Obama justice department! — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017





Arpaio thanked the president for the pardon in a tweet that sounded almost as if written by Trump himself, referring to his conviction as a “a political witch hunt by holdovers in the Obama justice department.” But the 85-year-old’s long history of legal troubles and accusations of racial bias began long before anyone had ever heard of Barack Obama.

Alleged Discrimination at the DEA

According to a 2012 profile of Arpaio by Rolling Stone, one year before his retirement from the Drug Enforcement Agency in 1982, Arpaio was sued for race and gender discrimination by Laura Garcia, a female investigator at the DEA’s Phoenix office. Though Garcia dropped the suit after switching jobs, she told Rolling Stone that Arpaio actively discriminated against Hispanic agents at the DEA.