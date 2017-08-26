Live updates: Hurricane Harvey comes ashore in Texas

Texas residents are fleeing inland as Hurricane Harvey takes aim at the Gulf Coast. Harvey is expected to be the most severe hurricane to make landfall in the United States since the 2005 devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina. A dramatic storm surge is predicted to cause extensive flooding across the region. It will also mark the first time President Trump will be tasked with handling a natural disaster emergency response. Yahoo News will offer live updates here through the weekend on the storm’s path, its impact and the emergency response.
