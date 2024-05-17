‘Tragic accident.’ Tri-Cities hunter dies in shooting accident in Oregon

A Kennewick man died Tuesday after he accidentally shot himself while shooting ground squirrels in Oregon, according to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Emanuel “Bill” Ziegler was with friends riding ATV’s and shooting on private property on Elk Mountain Road near Enterprise, Oregon, on Tuesday afternoon.

He died before he could be taken to a hospital, said officials.

Enterprise, Ore., is about 140 miles from Kennewick, Wash.

“There was no evidence to lead investigators to believe the death was anything other than an unfortunate tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

An investigation was done by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Wallowa County District Attorney’s Office and the Wallowa County Medical Examiner.