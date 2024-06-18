Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charge in the Hamptons

Justin Timberlake has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to multiple reports. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday in the Hamptons and is accused of driving while intoxicated, Yahoo Entertainment confirmed with Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The “SexyBack” singer was arraigned and released without bail. A spokesperson for Timberlake has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

🚨 What just happened

"On June 18, 2024, Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, [N.Y.], for driving while intoxicated," a DA spokesperson said in a statement. "He was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. At this time, we have no further comment."

Timberlake dined at the American Hotel on Monday night, according to People. He was headed to a friend's home when he was pulled over.

A Sag Harbor Police Department spokesperson told NBC News on Tuesday morning that Timberlake was in custody pending the arraignment. Mid-morning, he faced the judge — also receiving citations for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane in addition to the DWI charge — and was released without bail.

Timberlake was photographed leaving court — wearing jeans, a graphic T-shirt, short-sleeve button-down shirt and a cap — with his attorney.

The police department is expected to release a formal statement on the matter later in the day. Yahoo has also reached out to the Sag Harbor Police Department and Sag Harbor Justice Court but did not immediately receive responses.

The Hamptons are on New York’s Long Island and serve as a summer playground for the rich and famous.

🎤 Currently on tour

Timberlake is currently on the road with his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” Over the weekend, he performed in Tampa and Miami. This weekend, he has two shows in Chicago, followed by two in New York City on June 25 and 26.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, has been in New York City shooting the Amazon series The Better Sister. On Monday night, she was shooting in Central Park. Biel posted a Father’s Day tribute to Timberlake, with whom she shares two children, the day before.

This is a breaking news story…