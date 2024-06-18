Gemini in Google Messages now works on any Android phone

At MWC earlier this year, Google announced Gemini's integration with Messages, giving you a way to access the chatbot from within the texting app. The feature was limited to newer Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones at launch, but now Google has updated its Help page to say that all you need to access it is an "Android device with 6GB of RAM or higher." 9to5Google first reported the change, along with the news that the feature is launching in India.

At the moment, Google Messages only supports Gemini in the English language in 164 countries where it's available. The only exception is Canada, where it also supports French. (If you're curious, the feature hasn't made its way to France just yet.) Google says it's "working hard" to make it available in more languages and more territories in the future. But for now, your phone has to be set to English — or French, if you're in Canada — if you want to be able to get Gemini to draft messages, plan events or even just chat with you to pass time.

Take note that you also have to be 18 or over and be using Google Messages with an account you manage on your own to be able to access the feature. You'll also need to make sure your RCS chats is switched on. To access Gemini, simply open the Messages app and start a new conversation to see the option to talk with the chatbot.