This 'luxury hotel'-like queen sheet set is just $16 (its lowest price ever)

Cool enough for summer yet cozy for winter, this all-season bedding is 'so soft and smooth,' according to one of 142,000+ fans.

Counting sheep is all well and good ... if you're a shepherd, that is. But if it's a good night's sleep you're after, there are better ways to doze off — starting with comfy bedding. Haven't replaced your threadbare sheets in years? Well, there's no time like the present for a refresh, and that doesn't have to mean shelling out a fortune. Amazon shoppers are raving about the affordable Utopia Bedding Sheet Set: Over 142,000 (!) are so smitten, they gave it a perfect rating. To make your wallet even happier? Amazon's slashed the four-piece queen set down to just $16.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Bedding can be wildly expensive these days (think: $150 and up for a sheet set, really), so the fact that a queen-size set with as many five-star ratings as this one is marked down to a mere $16 — nearly 40% off — is pretty stunning (prices vary depending on color). Plus, our price trackers tell us $16 matches the Utopia Bedding Set's all-time low.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Many reviewers note how smooth the material feels, with some saying it keeps them cozy in winter and cool in the summer — no need for seasonal swap-outs. The brushed microfiber poly blend is all about supreme softness. It's resistant to shrinking and fading, so the sheets look good, feel good and fit the mattress snugly for a long, long time. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases — choose from any size, twin through California king, and select among 23 colors. As far as care is concerned, the manufacturer recommends drying your sheets on low heat.

There is no getting up on the wrong side of the bed when you have a sheet set this luxurious. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 142,000 five-star ratings, the Utopia Bedding Sheet Set is an Amazon all-star.

Pros 👍

"These are the best sheets!" exclaimed one satisfied sleeper. "Luxury hotel sheets for [a] fraction of the price. Wrinkle-free, soft and most of all, if you suffer from night sweats, you NEED these. No more soaked sheets in the middle of the night."

"I am very picky when it comes to sheets, and these check all my boxes!" gushed another impressed shopper. "They’re so soft and smooth, and they fit my very thick mattress with ease, so they don’t pop off the mattress at all. ... I have only washed them once, but they held up nicely!"

A third customer who called them "very comfortable," said: "I don't love thick sheets, but I also don't want paper-thin. These were just right, leaving me feeling like Goldilocks laying in my bed."

Cons 👎

"My only complaint is that the sort of matte-looking material really shows any kind of debris," shared a generally happy buyer. "My cat jumps on them and leaves perfect faded little dusty prints, and it's something I've noticed from other sorts of matte material bed sheets." That said, they wrote, "I love their look and how they fit my mattress."

"I don't care for the extra flap on the pillowcases, but that is only my preference," said a final fan, adding, "These sheets are soft, so comfortable, don't wrinkle when washed and the colors hold up and do not fade."

And if you really want to take your bedding to the next level, I swear by these Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows:

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $48 $60 Save $12 with coupon These top-selling pillows are favorites among Amazon shoppers and Yahoo readers alike. For years I heard nothing but raves about them, so I finally bought a pair to see what all the hype was about. Fair warning: They come vacuum-sealed, so when you first see them, you'll think, There's no way these will be comfortable. But give 'em a few hours and they fluff up beautifully. I was impressed by how soft yet supportive they are, and was pleased to find that, thanks to their breathable construction, I didn't wake up with sweaty hair. Psst: Another Yahoo Life writer also swears by them — check out her full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. Save $12 with coupon $48 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free speedy shipping in the sheets and pillows above, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

