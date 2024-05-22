What Topeka will do with $4.3M road safety grant from U.S. Department of Transportation

Topeka will receive its largest competitive grant ever and it will be used for road safety.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving $4,312,000 through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to improve traffic and pedestrian safety.

Topeka's grant larger than most states total

Topeka received the third largest grant given for the initiative, with the city of San Jose, California, receiving $8.5 million and the city of Greeley receiving $7,917,600. The grant was awarded to 99 communities across the country.

The grant Topeka will receive is larger than the total amount 44 states will get, including Nebraska, Connecticut, Oklahoma and Nevada.

The grant requires a 20% match from the city. However, the Build Kansas Fund will cover the required match.

In total, the city will receive $5,390,000 at no cost to the city.

How Topeka will use $5.4 million in road safety funds

Funds will be used to develop a holistic, community-wide plan called the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan and for demonstration activities in concurrence with the plan to inform future infrastructure investment.

“By emphasizing safety impact, equity considerations, and collaborating with stakeholders, we are committed to creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all members of our community,” public works director Braxton Copley said.

Thirteen local, county and state organizations submitted letters supporting the grant application. The discretionary grant program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which appropriated $5 billion in funds over five years, 2022-2026.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka snares $4.3M road safety grant, third-largest in United States