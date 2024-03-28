The White House’s new AI safeguards, MLB Opening Day and Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' track list

Good morning, everyone. If you see any spongy masses of lantern fly eggs this spring, here’s why the Department of Agriculture wants you to stomp them out. Now, on to the news.

The directive impacts tools like airport facial recognition software (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEED TO KNOW

What to know about Biden’s new AI safeguards

The White House announced this week that it’s requiring federal agencies using artificial intelligence to adopt “concrete safeguards” by Dec. 1.

What it does: The measure aims to protect Americans’ rights, mitigate the risks of algorithmic discrimination, offer transparency and ensure safety as the government expands AI use. [Reuters]

Nationwide impact: Safeguards would be put in place for common AI tools like airport facial recognition and platforms that determine mortgages and home insurance. [AP]

What’s next: Federal legislation is in the pipeline as efforts to regulate AI in the U.S. have largely taken place at the state level. [Engadget]

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



🏀 Record NCAA crowds

The NCAA said attendance for the first two rounds of the 2024 women’s basketball tournament exceeded 292,000, shattering last year’s record of nearly 232,000 fans. [Yahoo Sports]

🏛️ Remembering Lieberman

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, who was the first Jewish candidate to run on a presidential ticket, died at 82. Al Gore, his 2000 running mate, called him “a truly gifted leader.” [New York Times]

➡️ Baltimore bridge collapse

Baltimore officials recovered the bodies of two missing construction workers inside a red pickup truck in the Patapsco River near the Francis Scott Key Bridge. [Baltimore Sun]

✈️ Eclipse travel delays

The FAA issued a new warning for travelers: Prepare for flight delays and limited parking from April 7-10 due to travel upticks around spring break and the April 8 eclipse. [ABC News]

🎵 ‘Cowboy Carter’ track list

Beyoncé dropped the full track list for her country album, Cowboy Carter, ahead of its Friday release. It appears to include a long-rumored cover of Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene.” [Today]

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY



📺 On Hulu: The new World War II limited series We Were the Lucky Ones premieres today. [Yahoo Entertainment]

⚾ It’s a rainy MLB Opening Day, with games starting at 3:05 p.m. ET on Bally Sports. (More on that below.) [USA Today]

🏀 In the NCAA men’s tournament: Arizona and Clemson kick off the Sweet 16 at 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS. [Yahoo Sports]

☀️And don't forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

Illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Mclendon/AP

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1881, P.T. Barnum and James Bailey merged their circuses to form Barnum & Bailey Circus, known as “The Greatest Show on Earth.” It later closed in 2017 before reopening in 2023 without animal acts. [AP / People]

3 QUESTIONS



...about the 2024 MLB season

For MLB Opening Day, I asked Jordan Shusterman, a lifelong baseball fan who’s covered the sport for seven years, to break down what to expect this season.

Lily: Which teams are looking good, and who’s the underdog?

Jordan: On paper, the Braves and Dodgers are favorites in the National League; the Astros remain the gold standard in the American League. Keep an eye on the Tigers as a fun underdog.

Lily: Everybody’s talking about Shohei Ohtani. What’s going on?

Jordan: His off-season began with a record $700 million Dodgers contract and ended with a massive scandal involving his interpreter allegedly stealing from him to pay illegal gambling debts.

Lily: Who’s going to have their Travis Kelce moment in MLB this year?

Jordan: It is impossible to fathom a baseball player elevating in fame to that degree, but what I’d love to see even more: Kelce logging back on and tweeting about baseball all the time again.

Who are the 50 most impactful MLB people this year? Find out.

Kennedy News and Media

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



A woman brought what she thought was a distressed baby hedgehog to a wildlife hospital for help — only for employees to discover that it was actually a beanie hat pom-pom. They lovingly embraced it and named it “Hoglet.” [People]

Have a lovely day. See you tomorrow!

💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Want your streaming service to give better recommendations? Try editing or deleting your viewing history. [Wall Street Journal]

