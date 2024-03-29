Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter’ confirmed track list is a puzzle. What we've deciphered

Giddy up! Beyoncé has released the official track list for her upcoming album "Cowboy Carter."

She shared a rodeo-style poster on Instagram March 27, two days before the country album's release, complete with what appears to be song titles and intros by some of country's icons.

Beyoncé announced the album during the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, releasing the first two singles at that time.

The Western-style poster featuring the song titles reads, "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" at the top of the banner with "Brought to you by KNTRY Radio Texas" located at the bottom.

Bey has described "Cowboy Carter" as an opportunity to reclaim a genre she previously felt unwelcomed to join.

In 2016, Beyoncé performed her country song “Daddy’s Lessons” with country music group The Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, at the Country Music Association Awards. The fallout of the performance centered around backlash against Beyoncé performing and the CMAs scrubbing it from their online presence, The New York Times reported. The singer did not specifically mention this incident as the experience from "years ago" that helped to launch “Cowboy Carter,” but explained that the experience did impact her decision for the album.

“Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she said, adding, “the criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

With the release of the supposed track list, we now have some insight on what to expect from Bey's new country album. Here's what we know so far.

Who does Beyoncé shout out on the track list for 'Cowboy Carter' ?

Linda Martell, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, are all referenced on the poster.

Martell was the first commercially successful Black female artist in country music and the first to play at the Grand Ole Opry. She was born in 1941 and is currently 82.

Her mention in the poster is “The Linda Martell Show,” which appears to be an intro to her song "Ya Ya."

Is Willie Nelson on 'Cowboy Carter'?

Willie Nelson is featured on the album. He is listed in a bubble under the words “Smoke Hour,” which appears to be an intro he's featured on the album. There’s also “Smoke Hour II” listed, but that song does not include the country legend’s name.

Yes, ‘Jolene’ is on ‘Cowboy Carter’

When it comes to Dolly Parton, her classic hit “Jolene” will be a part of Bey's country album. The title of the track is plastered on the poster front and center (and underlined). To its left, in a separate bubble, is “Dolly P,” which appears to be a reference to her intro on the album.

The two mentions seem to confirm that Parton, the original singer and writer of the song, will appear in some capacity on the album. Though there’s not official word on the collab, the country legend has previously said that Beyoncé recorded a version of the song.

“Well, I think she has!” Parton told Knox News earlier this month. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

“I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer,” she added.

Another subtle reference on the poster is the title "Flamenco," which appears to be a picture of a woman who looks similar to Selena underneath. This song could be a nod to the Tejano music singer who died in 1995.

What do the 'Cowboy Carter' song titles mean?

The meaning behind the 'Cowboy Carter' song titles will become more clear after fans have the chance to listen to the full album starting Friday. But there are some commonalities between the song titles listed.

For example, some titles have a double "i" or "II," seemingly referencing the album being part two of the "Renaissance" project. These songs include "Ameriican Requiem,” “Blackbiird,” “Smoke Hour II,” “II Most Wanted” and “II Hands II Heaven.”

It’s also worth nothing that Beyoncé included her daughter on her song "Protector," which also speaks to how the singer is private and protective of her children.

Ahead of the album's U.S. release, TODAY.com was able to get a scoop of the new track list before it dropped in the states.

See the official track list for 'Cowboy Carter'

"Ameriican Requiem"

"Blackbiird" (feat. Tanner Ardell)

"16 Carriages"

"Protector" (feat. Rumi Carter)

"My Rose"

"Smoke Hour" (Willie Nelson intro)

"Texas Hold 'Em"

"Bodyguard"

"Dolly P." (Dolly Patron intro)

"Jolene"

"Daughter"

"Spaghetti" (feat. Linda Martell and Shaboozey)

"Alligator Tears"

"Smoke Hour II" (feat. Willie Nelson)

"Just For Fun" (feat. Willie Jones)

"II Most Wanted" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

"Levii's jeans" (feat. Post Malone)

"Flamenco"

"The Linda Martell Show" (intro by Linda Martell)

"Ya Ya"

"Oh Louisiana"

"Desert Eagle"

"Riverdance"

"II Hands II Heaven"

"Tyrant" (feat. Dolly Parton)

"Sweet Honey Buckin' (feat. Shaboozey)

"Amen"

This article was originally published on TODAY.com