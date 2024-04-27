'I no longer have to hide my neck': Women 50+ rave about this firming cream, on sale for $25

Aging is inevitable. Even if you're doing everything right, like drinking plenty of water, eating well, getting lots of sleep, wearing sunscreen and taking off your makeup every night, time and gravity will eventually catch up. They'll also bring their friends: crow's feet, a saggy double chin and crepe-y décolleté. The highly rated Activscience Triple Firming Neck Cream is formulated to target those exact things, and it's on sale for $25 on Amazon.

Amazon Active Science Neck Firming Cream This cream uses hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, retinol and aloe to target the neck, fine lines and wrinkles — no wonder it has 9,000+ five-star fans. $25 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can drop hundreds of dollars on quality skin-care products, depending on the brand. Professional procedures can cost thousands. So when we find a product with as many fans as this one for only $25 — that's $5 off the regular price — we take notice. We also love that it contains retinol, a powerhouse ingredient that helps improve firmness while keeping skin hydrated.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The neck cream uses hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, retinol and aloe — four of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients out there — to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, target a sagging neck and diminish blemishes. Plus, it's made without any additives, preservatives, fragrances, chemicals or parabens.

Hyaluronic acid and collagen are what your body produces to retain moisture and give your skin that youthful, plump appearance we all love. But eventually, the production of these natural nourishers slows down, and that's when your skin starts to change. Restoring these ingredients is key. Over time, this energizing cream can help give you an undeniable glow and restore elasticity where it's lacking, fans say.

It also has a healthy dose of retinol, that stuff you probably remember using to treat acne. Well, it also helps ward off fine lines and even out skin tone because it stimulates collagen and blood vessel production. Aloe, a soothing balm that's as natural as it gets, creates a barrier that locks in hydration. Vitamin E and coconut, avocado and jojoba oils work in tandem with the star ingredients to hydrate and nourish skin, even if it's sensitive. Finally, the chamomile and antioxidants are cooling, calming and anti-inflammatory, while marine collagen has tightening and anti-aging properties.

Why use a neck cream? "I can hide my saggy boobs and my flappy underarms, but I can't wear a turtleneck in Alabama in the summer," one fan said. Yup. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

People in their 50s, 60s and 70s rave about the results, to the tune of over 9,000 five-star reviewers.

Pros 👍

"I am 52 years old and feel like I no longer have to hide my neck. It feels amazing!" said one reviewer.

"I am a Black 72-year-old female with super sensitive skin," another shopper said. "This works. You must have patience. This is not an overnight product. It completely removed wrinkles from my chest and now I am seeing improvement in my neck."

One candid customer raved that this cream reduced sagging in her neck more than higher-end products. "I can hide my saggy boobs and my flappy underarms, but I can't wear a turtleneck in Alabama in the summer," she wrote. "I have been using the triple-neck-firming cream just over a week and already see results. I actually keep it on my desk at work and use it a few times throughout the day."

Cons 👎

Reviewers love the results but not all are in love with the scent. "The only negative as others have posted is the scent," according to this shopper. "It's an odd minty, almost Bengay-type smell. Fortunately, it dissipates quickly, and I am not noticing it as much with continued use."

Echoed another, "The scent reminds me of Noxema but not overly strong."

