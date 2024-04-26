Tennessee Amber Alert: Hendersonville 'Lights the Path' for missing Sebastian Rogers

The bridge over Old Hickory Lake at Memorial Park in Hendersonville.

The Sumner County community is planning to come together Friday to Light The Path for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, who went missing from his Hendersonville home two months ago.

Light The Path for Sebastian, a community led event offering prayer and support, is set for 7:30 p.m. on the Memorial Park bridge, 151 E Main St in Hendersonville.

“Two months to the day, we are coming together to bring light to the darkness, illuminate Sebastian’s safe path home and show our unwavering support for his family,” event organizers said on Facebook. “The bridge will be lit up in Sebastian’s favorite color green.”

The Sumner County teen with autism was reported missing from his home on Feb. 26.

In the two months that have followed, numerous law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers from across the U.S. have worked countless hours to find him.

Sumner County officials say they have had little to go on with no sightings to point to the teenager's whereabouts.

Earlier this month, crews re-canvassed for the missing boy one day after Sumner County authorities held a news conference sharing few new details about the search.

Law enforcement and first responder agencies gathered to walk in teams near the Long Hollow Pike area as the search effort continued.

Anyone with information on Sebastian's whereabouts is encouraged to contact officials with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Tips can be provided to Sumner County Emergency Communications at (615) 451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

