10 Best affordable online therapy providers for 2024

The cost of mental health services can be a major barrier to seeking help. A survey conducted by Yahoo of 750 people found that 63% said one of the most important aspects when choosing a therapy provider was if they took their insurance. The good news for both the uninsured and insured is that online therapy services are breaking down the cost barrier in a few ways: offering teletherapy services that are in-network with major insurance carriers, offering services via an inexpensive monthly subscription basis, low-fee per-appointment basis and even letting therapist set their own affordable rates through a directory service such as Open Path Collective — $40-$70 per session with a licensed therapist or $30 a session with a student intern.

Content concerning mental health is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical or health advice. Consult a medical professional for questions about your health. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, call 911, local emergency services or 988 (the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline).

If you're wondering how online therapy compares to in-person therapy, a large body of studies shows telehealth psychotherapy is just as effective as in-person therapy. Raha Mirian M.A., RP, a registered psychotherapist, agrees, "Research shows that online therapy can be equally as effective as in-person therapy. Clients rate their satisfaction of online therapy and the relationship with their therapist just as high as they do with traditional in-person therapy." Yahoo's therapy survey also revealed that 90% of respondents would recommend online therapy to family and friends.

If you're considering giving teletherapy a try, and are looking for the best affordable online therapy providers, you've come to the right place. We consulted with our panel of psychologists and mental health experts to learn what to look for in the best online therapy providers. We then looked at over 50 online therapy platforms and directories and evaluated each based on the number of states where services were available, the number of therapists on the roster along with the level of diversity amongst those therapists, the therapists' credentials, the types of people they treated — adults, children, teens, couples, groups, LGBTQ — types of treatment modalities offered for depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and substance use disorder, among others, whether medication management was available, the time between signup and your first appointment, user reviews and of course, the cost per session. Here are our top picks for the most affordable online therapy providers of 2024.

Open Path Collective Open Path Psychotherapy Collective Best for underinsured Cost per session: $30-$80 per session, plus a one-time membership fee of $65 | Insurance accepted: No | Time until first appointment: Varies by therapist and location | States available: All 50 states and Canada | Types of therapy offered: Individual, couples, family, group, children and teens Open Path Collective is a nonprofit therapy directive geared exclusively to the underinsured. The collective provides low-cost therapy to people who are uninsured, who can’t afford market rates for therapy sessions and those who have an annual household income below $100,000. Although they specify this requirement on the website, Open Path doesn’t request any financial records and operates on the honor system. The selection of available services is truly comprehensive. Therapists at Open Path have a wide range of specialties, including common areas of focus like anxiety, stress and relationship issues along with more obscure areas of expertise such as compulsive spending, social media dependence and religious trauma. The list of treatment modalities is equally diverse with options that include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dance movement therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) and the Gottman Method. On top of that, there are therapists available for all ages — from preschoolers to seniors. As for how pricing on the platform works, there is a one-time membership fee of $65 and therapy rates are based on a sliding scale. While the exact cost can vary by income level and provider, Open Path outlines a price range so you know what to expect. Student intern provider: $30 per session with a student intern (a therapist-in-training) Individual therapy: $40-$70 per session for therapy with a licensed mental health provider Couples and family therapy: $40-$80 per session for couples or family therapy with a licensed mental health provider Once you sign up to become a member, you’ll search for a therapist in your area. The Open Path directory is extremely detailed and easy to use. Search filters include location, type (online or in-person), cost, modalities, ages treated, languages spoken, therapist race/ethnicity, specialty areas and treatment orientation. Open Path also offers online wellness courses for personal use and for individuals who need to take court-ordered classes for topics like anger management, domestic violence and self-esteem. To access the library, there’s a one-time fee of $4.99. Courses are free — you’ll only pay if you need a certificate, and prices are easy to find on the website. Pros Extremely affordable

Therapy available for couples, families and individuals of all ages

Wide variety of therapist specialties Cons Rates may vary based on income and provider

Membership fee of $65 $30-$80 per session, plus a one-time membership fee of $65 at Open Path Collective

MDLive MDLive Best for those with insurance Cost per session: $108 for talk therapy or $284 for initial psychiatry evaluation | Insurance accepted: Yes | Time until first appointment: 1 week or less | States available: All 50 states | Types of therapy offered: Individual, couples, family, children and teens aged 10 and older, psychiatry Of all the online therapy platforms I’ve tried, MDLIVE is the one I’d recommend most. The telehealth company is a one-stop shop that offers comprehensive medical and mental health services. Available services include urgent care, primary doctor visits, psychiatry and therapy sessions for adults, couples, families, teens and children 10 years and older. While the website states therapy sessions last between 45 and 60 minutes, in my experience, every session was at least an hour. Unlike some other virtual therapy platforms, the system doesn’t automatically kick you out after a certain amount of time and my therapist would regularly go a few minutes over to wrap up our sessions more effectively. Providers are highly qualified board-certified psychiatrists and licensed therapists with 10 years of experience or more. They also cover a variety of mental health conditions, including addiction, anxiety, stress, trauma, depression and PTSD. Best of all, there’s no price difference between types of therapy; family and couple sessions are priced the same as individual sessions. Plus, it’s affordable. For the initial psychiatry visit, it costs $284. Talk therapy sessions and follow-up psychiatry visits cost $108. MDLIVE also accepts insurance, so your actual out-of-pocket cost may be much less, or free depending on your copay. Pros Therapy sessions last 45-60 minutes

Offers psychiatry and therapy for adults, couples, families, and children 10 and up

Insurance accepted

Night and weekend appointments available Cons Text-based therapy not offered

May have technical issues with video sessions $108-$284 at MDLive

Brightside Health Brightside Health Best for affordable psychiatry and medication management Cost per session: $95-$349 per month | Insurance accepted: Yes | Time until first appointment: 1-5 days | States available: All 50 states | Types of therapy offered: Individual, psychiatry, crisis care Brightside Health is an online mental health platform that specializes in treating anxiety and depression. It offers talk therapy and medication management services for adults 18 and older at an extremely affordable rate. Plus, insurance is accepted. Insurance coverage varies by location, but Brightside is in-network with many of the most popular insurance providers including Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare and Allegiance. Some Medicare and Medicaid plans are also accepted. The website makes it easy to verify if your insurance is accepted. If your insurance plan isn’t accepted, you can pay out-of-pocket or with FHA/HSA funds. There are three different subscription plans available: Psychiatry: $95 per month for initial medication consultation with a psychiatrist and ongoing medication management Therapy: $299 per month for four video sessions and unlimited messaging; additional therapy sessions can be purchased for $59 Psychiatry + Therapy: $349 per month for both services Along with these three options, Brightside offers a unique, specialized care plan. Crisis Care is a short-term program specifically designed for individuals at a higher risk of suicide. Treatment is provided within 48 hours by a clinician trained in Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS). The program, which is structured to last anywhere from 4-12 weeks, includes a thorough evaluation, weekly one-on-one therapy sessions, messaging between sessions, ongoing risk monitoring and a psychiatry consultation with medication prescription, if necessary. One downside is that unlike the rest of Brightside’s services, Crisis Care is only available in select states and for those who have insurance. Pros Accepts insurance and FSA/HSA payments

Therapy and psychiatry options available

Self-guided lessons included in every plan

Offers Crisis Care program for high-risk individuals Cons No option to select your own provider

Crisis care only available in select states and for those who are insured $95-$349 per month at Brightside Health

Calmerry Calmerry Best for messaging Cost per session: $57-$90 per week | Insurance accepted: No | Time until first appointment: 1 day | States available: All 50 states | Types of therapy offered: Individual For those looking for truly flexible mental health care, Calmerry is a great option. It’s a text-based therapy platform that operates on a subscription model. Although Calmerry emphasizes messaging, video therapy sessions are also available. Calmerry has an extensive network of more than 600 licensed providers, including psychologists, social workers, therapists and counselors. Providers have a wide range of specialties with expertise in helping patients with depression, anxiety, OCD, trauma, anger management and relationship issues to name a few. While some platforms allow you to browse provider bios and choose your own therapist, Calmerry opts to match you based on your initial intake survey. But rest assured, real people do the matching, not a computer algorithm. As a telehealth company centered around messaging, Calmerry is comparable to Talkspace, but it’s even more affordable. There’s a discounted rate for the first month of therapy and users can choose from three different plans: Messaging: $57 per week for unlimited text messaging with your therapist. First month is $50 per week. Messaging + 1 Live Video: $75 per week for unlimited text messaging and one 30-minute video session per month. First month is $62 per week. Messaging + 4 Live Videos: $90 per week for unlimited text messaging and weekly 30-minute video sessions. First month is $74 per week. Pros Discounted rate for first month of therapy

Unlimited messaging available with every plan

Self-help library with worksheets, courses and journaling prompts Cons Couples therapy not available

Insurance not accepted $57-$90 per week at Calmerry

Online-Therapy.com Online-Therapy.com Best for cognitive behavioral therapy Cost per session: $50-$110 per week | Insurance accepted: No | Time until first appointment: varies by state | States available: 39 states, Canada, Ireland, Australia and the UK (Not available in AK, AR, HI, MT, NE, NH, ND, OR, RI, UT and WY) | Types of therapy offered: Individual, couples Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is one of the most effective and widely used approaches in psychotherapy and has even been called the "gold standard." For anyone seeking CBT, Online-Therapy.com is an excellent option. The online therapy program is an eight part, self-guided CBT course with educational videos, hands-on tools, therapist-supported worksheets, journaling, an activity planner and yoga. Therapy plans also include unlimited messaging with your therapist and the option of live therapy sessions. Online-Therapy.com offers individual and couples therapy for adults over the age of 18. Choose from one of four subscription plans: Basic Plan: $50 per week for unlimited messaging and therapy program (first month is $40 per week) Standard Plan: $80 per week for one live therapy session, unlimited messaging and therapy program (first month is $64 per week) Premium Plan: $110 per week for two live therapy sessions, unlimited messaging and therapy program (first month is $88 per week) Couples Therapy: $110 per week for one live couples therapy session, unlimited messaging and therapy program (first month is $88 per week) Live therapy sessions are 45 minutes long and can be attended via video, phone or live messaging. You'll be matched with a therapist based on your profile, but you can request to switch providers at any time if you feel the therapist is not a fit for your needs. Pros Therapy based on CBT principles

Multiple subscription plans available

Online toolbox includes extra resources, worksheets and yoga videos Cons Not available in every state

Couples therapy sessions cost more $50-$110 per week at Online-Therapy.com

E-Therapy Cafe E-Therapy Cafe Best for a life coach Cost per session: $55-$65 per session | Insurance accepted: No | Time until first appointment: About a week | States available: All 50 states | Types of therapy offered: Life coaching for individual and couples E-Therapy Café is a boutique online counseling platform that offers flexible and affordable therapy sessions for those 18 years old and over. The platform is available in all 50 states and is run by a team of providers known as “life baristas." Each barista is a certified life coach and most are also licensed therapists and counselors. However, it’s important to note that while many baristas are licensed mental health practitioners, they’re not licensed in every state and can only legally provide therapy services in states where they hold a license. The session duration is 30 minutes and you can choose from three different formats: video, phone/audio only or live messaging. There’s also another, more unique option available: e-journal. With e-journal sessions, you write a journal entry of up to 700 words and your barista responds within 48 hours with a written entry of their own. While this option is certainly not for everyone, it gives users more flexibility since journal entries don’t need to be scheduled like live sessions. There's evening and weekend availability and you can expect to schedule your first appointment within a few days of signing up. Pros Discounted rate for military, veterans, first responders and students

No price difference for couples therapy

Emotional support animal (ESA) visits available Cons Insurance not accepted

Sessions expire after 30 days $55-$65 per session at E-Therapy Cafe

Circles Circles Most affordable online group therapy provider Cost: $17-$33 per month with a 14-day money-back guarantee | Insurance accepted: N/A | Time until first appointment: Less than 24 hours | States available: All 50 states | Types of therapy offered: Emotional support groups for a wide range of topics including divorce, grief, codependency and depression Circles is a group therapy organization that offers low-cost 24/7 support groups for a wide range of topics. You have the option to join any group that fits your needs while maintaining the option to remain anonymous. You also have the option to participate in the group or just listen in to hear stories from those enduring the same struggles you are. The groups are led by licensed mental health providers that focus on anxiety, addiction, grief, divorce, depression, trauma and codependency, among others. While it isn’t necessarily individualized therapy and is instead a series of support groups, you can also access educational seminars to learn actionable tools to help support your mental health goals. We especially love that you can tap in for support, regardless of where you live, what your time zone is or the hour of the day, thanks to groups that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pros Free emotional support groups

Sessions are available 24/7

Easy sign-up process Cons Insurance is not accepted

Therapy is not individualized Starts at $33 per month with a 14-day money-back trial at Circles

Ritual Ritual Best for couples therapy Cost per session: $100-$260 per month | Insurance accepted: No | Time until first appointment: Not listed | States available: All 50 states | Types of therapy offered: Individual and couples Ritual is a unique online platform designed specifically for those in relationships. It features live virtual sessions along with educational tools and can be used by people in any stage of a relationship, either individually or with their partners. Providers, called relationship experts, are psychologists, marriage and family therapists and clinical social workers who use evidence-based therapy approaches, such as emotionally focused therapy (EFT) and the Gottman Method. While there are clear elements of traditional couples therapy involved, sessions are typically much shorter (around 20-40 minutes). With Ritual, there’s also an emphasis on individual work and relationship education. Once you sign up, you’ll select a pathway, which is a structured plan dedicated to a specific area of your relationship, such as communication, love after kids or intimacy. Pathways are typically three to four weeks long and feature short video lessons, journal prompts and daily exercises to help strengthen your relationship. There are three different plan options you can choose from: Bi-Weekly Sessions: $100 per month for individual sessions every two weeks ($80 per month for a six-month membership) Weekly Sessions: $160 per month for weekly individual sessions ($128 per month for a six-month membership) Couples Sessions: $260 per month for weekly therapy sessions for both partners; you’ll get four video sessions per person, which can be divided between individual and couples sessions ($208 per month for a six-month membership) Pros 14-day money-back guarantee

Options for individual and couples sessions

Focus on relationship education with learning tools and exercises Cons Shorter sessions (20-40 minutes)

No option to choose your therapist $100-$260 per month at Ritual

Talkspace Talkspace Affordable online therapy for teens Cost: $69-$109 a week for therapy, billed monthly; $65 for additional sessions | Insurance Accepted: Yes | Time until first appointment: One week | States available: All 50 | Types of Therapy Available: Individual talk therapy, couples therapy, individual teen therapy, medication management for adults Getting counseling for your teen may feel like an uphill battle, but one that may be life-changing or even life-saving according to a recent CDC report on Youth Risk Behavior. Talkspace understands the immense need for teen therapy and meets your teen where they are at in both treatment modality and location, which is why it's our top pick for online teen counseling. Talkspace's reputation centers on its talk and message-based therapy, which is right up most teens' alley — live video sessions are available as well. Teens can attend therapy sessions in a live chat room with the therapist, via text messaging, or through live video sessions, all from their smartphone or tablet. This gives them the freedom to participate in the sessions in the manner they prefer and from wherever they feel comfortable. If your teen needs medication in addition to talk therapy, Talkspace offers medication management as well. Appointments are flexible and you can cancel anytime. Pros Insurance accepted

No subscription required

Appointments available within a week Cons The full cost of services is not disclosed until after sign up $69-$109 a week for therapy, billed monthly at Talkspace

Amwell Amwell Best for the entire family Cost per session: $109-$279 | Insurance accepted: Yes | Time until first appointment: Varies by location and can range from same-day to two weeks | States available: All 50 states | Types of therapy offered: Individual, couples, family, psychiatry, children 10+ and teens If you’re looking for truly comprehensive care suitable for the entire family, Amwell is one of the best options around. The telehealth platform offers a variety of physical and mental health services including urgent care, pediatrics, women’s health, nutrition counseling, therapy and psychiatry. Therapy sessions are available for adults, couples, families and children between the ages of 10 and 17 and psychiatry visits are available for adults over 18. Providers are board-certified in psychiatry and neurology, licensed psychologists, therapists and counselors. Amwell doesn’t use a subscription model — you pay for services as you go. The cost of therapy varies by the type of provider: You’ll pay $109 per session with a master’s level therapist and $129 per session with a doctoral level therapist. Psychiatry sessions cost $279 for the initial visit and $109 for follow-ups. However, what you actually pay may be much lower if you have insurance as Amwell accepts more than 40 insurance plans. It’s worth noting that Amwell doesn’t have the easiest website to navigate. Information about out-of-pocket costs and family therapy services is especially difficult to find. Finding the right therapist can be equally time-consuming as there are no search filters. However, customer service representatives are available by phone 24/7. Pros Accepts insurance

Therapy available for individuals, couples and families

Offers night and weekend sessions Cons Prices aren’t clearly listed on website

No search filters for therapy providers

Psychiatry only available for adults $109-$279 at Amwell

Are there any free online therapists?

A great place to start when looking for free therapy is through your employer. Check your benefits for an employee assistance program that provides free therapy sessions. The Crisis Text Line is another free resource that allows you to get immediate counseling anytime. Anyone in the US can use the service. Simply text 74741 and a volunteer crisis counselor will respond in real time to help you work through your crisis.

Therapy Aid Coalition is an organization that offers free and low-cost therapy to first responders in the U.S. It’s not available for everyone, of course, but if you are a first responder or healthcare worker, you could qualify. If you’re not a first responder or healthcare professional, there are other free resources you can take advantage of. There are several online peer support sites like BuddyHelp and 7Cups that allow you to chat with volunteer listeners. Volunteers go through training, but they aren’t licensed therapists.

How to seek immediate help

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or emergency, call your doctor or 911 immediately. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, call or text the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hotline at 800-950-6264 or call or text 988.

The Trevor Project offers a 24/7 suicide prevention and crisis intervention hotline for LGBTQ youth and their loved ones. Call 1-866-488-7386, text START to 678-678 or send a confidential instant message to a counselor through TrevorChat. More resources are available at thetrevorproject.org.

What to consider when looking for an online mental health provider

Choosing an online therapy provider is a big decision, so it’s worth doing some research first. Some of the key factors to consider include:

Cost: Consider the out-of-pocket price per session as well as insurance coverage and financial aid options. Some platforms also offer sliding-scale rates and additional discounts, like subscriptions or bundled sessions.

Services offered: Are you looking for talk therapy only, or are you interested in psychiatry or medication management? Does the service provide counseling for just individuals or couples, family or group therapy? Ensure the provider you choose can offer the services you need prior to signing up.

Treatment modalities offered: Do you need help with depression, anxiety, OCD, substance use disorder or gambling addiction? Look for a provider who is not only trained in your field of need, but can also offer treatment plans that incorporate the best modality for your needs, such as CBT, EMDR, EFT or CAMS.

Therapist selection: Do you get to choose your own therapist or are you matched with one? How easy is it to switch therapists if it’s not the right fit? Consider therapist qualifications, credentials and areas of expertise. Does the platform have a wide range of providers in your area to choose from? Finally, diversity is an important consideration. According to clinical social worker, Dr. Caroline Fenkel, it may be helpful to find a therapist from the same cultural background as you. “Feeling understood can make a big difference in your therapy experience,” she explains.

Therapy session specifics: Think about how therapy is provided. Are sessions live or asynchronous? Does the platform offer sessions by video, phone or messaging? Is there a way to contact your provider in between sessions? How long are therapy sessions? Are sessions available at night or on weekends?

Privacy: Finally, consider privacy and safety. “It’s important to confirm the provider has strict privacy and confidentiality protocols,” says Dr. Espada-Campos. Choose a reputable, HIPAA-compliant company that takes steps to protect your health information.

How does online therapy work?

There are two basic types of online therapy: asynchronous and synchronous:

Synchronous therapy: With synchronous therapy, communication is live. This type of therapy is almost identical to traditional, in-person therapy. The only difference is the setting. Therapy is done online rather than face-to-face. Sessions can be held over video, phone or live chat, and range from 30-60 minutes.

Asynchronous therapy: Asynchronous therapy is done via delayed correspondence. Patients send a message to their therapist using a secure online portal, sort of like an email. Therapists then respond with a message of their own within a certain amount of time (typically 24 hours). With asynchronous therapy, there’s no need to schedule an appointment or pay per session. Instead, you pay a set monthly fee which allows you to send an unlimited number of messages to your therapist, day or night.

What are the benefits of online therapy?

Online therapy offers several benefits. Some of the perks include:

Affordability: Online therapy typically costs less than in-person therapy. Take this list for example, where rates range from $30 - $110 per session for talk therapy. Compare that to the average cost of in-person therapy which was $135-$213 per session in 2022, depending on location.

Accessibility: Individuals with limited mobility or who live in remote areas can easily find a therapist and attend sessions. Some people may also have mental health issues that make in-person therapy difficult or stressful, such as those who struggle with agoraphobia, says clinical psychologist, Dr. Christina Hong-Huber. Online therapy also provides a greater diversity of providers to clients who may want a therapist with the same cultural or ethnic background, she says.

Convenience: Online therapy is incredibly convenient. There’s no need to travel to an appointment or sit in a waiting room, so it’s easier to fit therapy into a busy schedule. There’s also still a stigma when it comes to seeking therapy, says Aura De Los Santos, clinical and educational psychologist. People may be embarrassed or avoid therapy due to the possibility of running into someone they know, she explains. With online therapy, that fear is eliminated.

Comfort: According to licensed marriage and family therapist Jason Powell, one benefit of online therapy that isn’t always talked about is the comfort it provides. Clients can attend therapy sessions from their couch or bed with a blanket wrapped around them or a pet on their lap, he says. “Having that familiarity can make a big difference during challenging conversations around relationships, family wounds or trauma.”

How we chose the best online mental health providers

For this list, our team spoke with a panel of psychologists, therapists and other mental health experts to learn more about online therapy and what to look for in a provider. We then evaluated over 50 different online therapy platforms and compared each based on cost, services offered, therapist qualifications, communication methods and availability. Therapist specialties or areas of expertise were also considered, and we made sure to find platforms for various mental health conditions. Finally, we looked at user reviews and prioritized platforms with high user satisfaction rates.

Frequently asked questions

Who should sign up for online therapy?

According to board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. Leonardo Vando, online therapy can be beneficial for most people. “It’s great for anyone who needs mental health support and is willing to participate in treatment,” he says.

Online therapy may be right for you if:

You have limited access to in-person therapy

You have mobility issues or are unable to drive to appointments

You have a busy schedule and need flexible options

You’re seeking a specific type of therapy or specialty

You’re seeking a therapist with a shared culture, background or lived experience

You feel more comfortable in a virtual setting

You want to remain somewhat anonymous in therapy

You have internet access and are adept at using virtual platforms

You’d simply prefer therapy sessions from the comfort of your home

It’s important to note, however, that online therapy isn’t suitable for everyone. It should not be used by:

People in crisis or who require hospitalization

People with more severe mental illness, such as mania or psychosis

People struggling with suicidal ideation

People who need close monitoring

People with hearing or vision impairments

People without access to secure internet

People in need of controlled substances (such as ADHD stimulant medications)

Can an online therapist diagnose you?

Yes, online therapists have the same credentials as those who provide in-person therapy. As long as a therapist is licensed in your state, they can provide a diagnosis.

Most mental health conditions can be diagnosed online, says clinical psychologist Dr. Golee Abrishami, but not all. “There are some psychiatric conditions which may be better suited to an in-person assessment,” she says. For example, if someone requires a medical evaluation or an MRI.

Is online therapy as effective as in-person therapy?

Research suggests that online therapy is just as effective as traditional therapy. A literature review of 17 studies found that online cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) was more effective at reducing symptoms of depression than traditional face-to-face therapy. Online therapy was also found to be more cost-effective, and the overall satisfaction was the same.

Another study found that online counseling was highly effective in reducing psychological distress, depression and anxiety. That said, the researchers noted that face-to-face counseling sessions were more effective in improving life satisfaction. According to the mental health experts on our panel, the effectiveness may come down to personal preference, as online therapy may offer the same level of expertise and support, but not the same level of personal connection, says Jessica Plonchak, executive clinical director of ChoicePoint. Meeting face-to-face and being physically close to one another can help facilitate a deeper therapeutic relationship. “Ultimately, the effectiveness of therapy depends on how much effort has been put in by both sides.”

Meet our expert panel

Dr. Golee Abrishami, clinical psychologist and head of clinical care at Octave

Dr. Caroline Fenkel, Licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and chief clinical officer + co-founder at Charlie Health

Aura De Los Santos, Clinical and educational psychologist

Raha Mirian, Registered psychotherapist, founder of MindSeed Health

Jessica Plonchak, Executive clinical director of ChoicePoint

Jason Powell, Licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) and AASECT certified sex therapist (CST)

Dr. Leonardo Vando, Board certified psychiatrist and medical director at Mindbloom

Dr. Rebecca Wilson, Clinical psychologist