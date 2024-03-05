The 25 best gifts for your sister-in-law that'll cement you as her favorite family member
You and your sister-in-law have a special bond, which is exactly why you want to wow her with a standout gift. Whether it's her birthday, a housewarming celebration, a career milestone or a bridal shower, it can be hard to find the best gift for your sister-in-law. But there are a few tried-and-true routes you can take when hunting down something that feels just right for her. Give her something functional (like silky satin pillowcases) and she'll think of you every time she uses it, or treat her to something she wouldn't splurge on for herself (like a fancy hairbrush) and she'll feel delightfully spoiled.
Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2
Cuyana Travel Case Set
The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small
Patchology Hydration Hero
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
The Fiona Beaded Bag: Bloom Edition
Shadow Monogram Travel Jewelry Case
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Anthropologie Bubble Letter Monogram Necklace
Papier Wave Border Notecard Set
Laneige Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set
Lake Pima Long-Short Weekend Set
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Glossier You Candle
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Drunk Elephant the Littles Skincare Travel Set
Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers
Nécessaire the Body Essentials
Calpak Small Clear Cosmetics Case
Jenny Bird Large Tome Hoops
Anthropologie Philippa Frame
Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet
Crown Affair the Brush No. 001
Gilly Hicks Smile Series Oversized Crew Sweatshirt
Help her find her new signature scent with this fun perfume discovery kit. It even comes with a certificate to redeem for the travel-size fragrance of her choice.
Because she deserves to sleep like a queen. This set of two satin pillowcases comes in at just $10 and has earned more than 200,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
This set of two 100% Argentinian pebbled leather pouches is worth the splurge. She can use one to hold beauty products and the other for tech accessories — or whatever else she needs to wrangle.
Whether she's planning a trip or just daydreaming, this book will inspire her to take a vacation. At the very least, it'll encourage her to find adventures in her own backyard.
Treat her to an at-home spa day with this moisturizing bundle, which comes with face masks, under-eye gels and a lip gel. Her dry winter skin will thank you.
Quince's cashmere crewneck sweaters are incredibly versatile — not to mention wallet-friendly. The hardest part? Picking between more than 15 color options.
This beaded bag looks so luxe that you'll be surprised to find out it's under $90. Although it comes in a few fun patterns, this floral version is our top pick.
This vegan leather jewelry case will keep her precious pieces safe when she's on the go, and the cute monogram makes this gift feel even more thoughtful.
Owala's water bottle has so many thoughtful features, including a built-in straw and a push-button opening. It's also leakproof and keeps drinks cold for 24 hours. (Read our Deputy Editor's glowing review and you'll be sold.)
This gold-plated bubble letter is a fun take on the classic initial pendant. It'll look pretty worn by itself or when layered with other pieces.
Personalized stationery is such a luxury. Papier has more than 100 designs to choose from, so you're sure to find the ideal notecard set for your sister-in-law.
Everyone loves Laneige — including Sydney Sweeney, its newest ambassador. Your sister-in-law will join the club once she tests out this nourishing lip duo, which comes with a full-size balm and limited-edition overnight mask.
Lake makes some of the softest pajamas out there. From nightgowns to shorts sets and full-length styles, you can't go wrong when purchasing any of its 100% Peruvian pima cotton styles.
With Lululemon's viral belt bag, she'll be able to keep her phone, wallet and other essentials close — all while keeping her hands free. Shop the style in 14 colors, including this soft pink shade.
Glossier — yep, the brand that gave us Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and so much more — also carries home fragrances. This candle has notes of pink pepper, iris and citrus, so not only does it smell fantastic, but the red glass vessel it comes in can be used as decor once you burn the wax all the way down.
If she's a big coffee or tea drinker, she'll appreciate this smart mug that can keep her drink at the perfect temperature for hours. Before she pours her first cup, she can set her ideal drinking temperature in the Ember app and then adjust as needed.
Does she love all things skin care? Then introduce her to the wonderful world of Drunk Elephant (on the off chance that she's unfamiliar) with this six-piece set, which includes a vitamin C serum, facial oil and other travel-size wonders.
She'll never want to take these slippers off. Available in 15 colors, these open-toe slippers will make her morning, evening and post-shower routine even more luxe.
Upgrade your sister-in-law's body care routine with this trio from Nécessaire. It includes the brand's decadent (and fragrance-free) body wash, body serum and body lotion.
Calpak's cosmetics cases are beloved for good reason. Not only do they hold more than you might think, but the clear plastic lets you see exactly what you're looking for and wipes clean.
These gold-dipped hoops from Jenny Bird will add a touch of whimsy to any look. You can also nab them in silver.
This quirky picture frame is a great gift, no matter the occasion. Go the extra mile and print out a photo of the two of you together.
Chances are she could use a new wallet. This leather and coated canvas design from Coach is a total classic. Plus, it's a serious steal, currently on sale for 65% off.
A fancy hairbrush is the epitome of luxury. This boar bristle brush helps distribute natural oils through hair while stimulating the scalp and detangling knots all at the same time.
Plain sweatshirts without a loud logo or print can be hard to find, but this crewneck from Gilly Hicks is basic in the best way. Shop it in five colors and sizes XXS-XXL.
