The 25 best gifts for your sister-in-law that'll cement you as her favorite family member

You and your sister-in-law have a special bond, which is exactly why you want to wow her with a standout gift. Whether it's her birthday, a housewarming celebration, a career milestone or a bridal shower, it can be hard to find the best gift for your sister-in-law. But there are a few tried-and-true routes you can take when hunting down something that feels just right for her. Give her something functional (like silky satin pillowcases) and she'll think of you every time she uses it, or treat her to something she wouldn't splurge on for herself (like a fancy hairbrush) and she'll feel delightfully spoiled.

Luckily, there are plenty of great gifts for your sister-in-law out there, but we've done the hard work for you and rounded up 25 never-fail options that she's sure to love. Keep scrolling to check out top gift picks from Sephora, Anthropologie, Lululemon and more — starting at just $10.

Sephora Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Help her find her new signature scent with this fun perfume discovery kit. It even comes with a certificate to redeem for the travel-size fragrance of her choice. $30 at Sephora

Bedsure Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 Because she deserves to sleep like a queen. This set of two satin pillowcases comes in at just $10 and has earned more than 200,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. $10 at Amazon

Cuyana Cuyana Travel Case Set This set of two 100% Argentinian pebbled leather pouches is worth the splurge. She can use one to hold beauty products and the other for tech accessories — or whatever else she needs to wrangle. $168 at Cuyana

Universe The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small Whether she's planning a trip or just daydreaming, this book will inspire her to take a vacation. At the very least, it'll encourage her to find adventures in her own backyard. $20 at Amazon

Patchology Patchology Hydration Hero Treat her to an at-home spa day with this moisturizing bundle, which comes with face masks, under-eye gels and a lip gel. Her dry winter skin will thank you. $24 at Patchology

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Quince's cashmere crewneck sweaters are incredibly versatile — not to mention wallet-friendly. The hardest part? Picking between more than 15 color options. $50 at Quince

Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag: Bloom Edition This beaded bag looks so luxe that you'll be surprised to find out it's under $90. Although it comes in a few fun patterns, this floral version is our top pick. $88 at Anthropologie

Etsy Shadow Monogram Travel Jewelry Case This vegan leather jewelry case will keep her precious pieces safe when she's on the go, and the cute monogram makes this gift feel even more thoughtful. $20 at Etsy

Anthropologie Anthropologie Bubble Letter Monogram Necklace This gold-plated bubble letter is a fun take on the classic initial pendant. It'll look pretty worn by itself or when layered with other pieces. $48 at Anthropologie

Papier Papier Wave Border Notecard Set Personalized stationery is such a luxury. Papier has more than 100 designs to choose from, so you're sure to find the ideal notecard set for your sister-in-law. $51 at Papier

Sephora Laneige Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set Everyone loves Laneige — including Sydney Sweeney, its newest ambassador. Your sister-in-law will join the club once she tests out this nourishing lip duo, which comes with a full-size balm and limited-edition overnight mask. $26 at Sephora

Lake Lake Pima Long-Short Weekend Set Lake makes some of the softest pajamas out there. From nightgowns to shorts sets and full-length styles, you can't go wrong when purchasing any of its 100% Peruvian pima cotton styles. $98 at Lake

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag With Lululemon's viral belt bag, she'll be able to keep her phone, wallet and other essentials close — all while keeping her hands free. Shop the style in 14 colors, including this soft pink shade. $38 at Lululemon

Glossier Glossier You Candle Glossier — yep, the brand that gave us Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and so much more — also carries home fragrances. This candle has notes of pink pepper, iris and citrus, so not only does it smell fantastic, but the red glass vessel it comes in can be used as decor once you burn the wax all the way down. $45 at Glossier

Sephora Drunk Elephant the Littles Skincare Travel Set Does she love all things skin care? Then introduce her to the wonderful world of Drunk Elephant (on the off chance that she's unfamiliar) with this six-piece set, which includes a vitamin C serum, facial oil and other travel-size wonders. $74 at Sephora

Parlovable Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers She'll never want to take these slippers off. Available in 15 colors, these open-toe slippers will make her morning, evening and post-shower routine even more luxe. $19 at Amazon

Nécessaire Nécessaire the Body Essentials Upgrade your sister-in-law's body care routine with this trio from Nécessaire. It includes the brand's decadent (and fragrance-free) body wash, body serum and body lotion. $85 at Nécessaire

Calpak Calpak Small Clear Cosmetics Case Calpak's cosmetics cases are beloved for good reason. Not only do they hold more than you might think, but the clear plastic lets you see exactly what you're looking for and wipes clean. $75 at Calpak

Jenny Bird Jenny Bird Large Tome Hoops These gold-dipped hoops from Jenny Bird will add a touch of whimsy to any look. You can also nab them in silver. $138 at Jenny Bird

Anthropologie Anthropologie Philippa Frame This quirky picture frame is a great gift, no matter the occasion. Go the extra mile and print out a photo of the two of you together. $34 at Anthropologie

Coach Outlet Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet Chances are she could use a new wallet. This leather and coated canvas design from Coach is a total classic. Plus, it's a serious steal, currently on sale for 65% off. $69 at Coach Outlet

Sephora Crown Affair the Brush No. 001 A fancy hairbrush is the epitome of luxury. This boar bristle brush helps distribute natural oils through hair while stimulating the scalp and detangling knots all at the same time. $74 at Sephora

Gilly Hicks Gilly Hicks Smile Series Oversized Crew Sweatshirt Plain sweatshirts without a loud logo or print can be hard to find, but this crewneck from Gilly Hicks is basic in the best way. Shop it in five colors and sizes XXS-XXL. $36 at Gilly Hicks

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

