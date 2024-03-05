Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

The 25 best gifts for your sister-in-law that'll cement you as her favorite family member

Shop our top picks from Sephora, Anthropologie, Lululemon and more for your SIL, starting at just $10.

Julia Webb
Updated
Lululemon everywhere belt bag, Lake pajamas, Sephora favorites perfume sampler.
Shower your sister-in-law with love — ahem, one of these great gifts. (Lululemon, Lake, Sephora)

You and your sister-in-law have a special bond, which is exactly why you want to wow her with a standout gift. Whether it's her birthday, a housewarming celebration, a career milestone or a bridal shower, it can be hard to find the best gift for your sister-in-law. But there are a few tried-and-true routes you can take when hunting down something that feels just right for her. Give her something functional (like silky satin pillowcases) and she'll think of you every time she uses it, or treat her to something she wouldn't splurge on for herself (like a fancy hairbrush) and she'll feel delightfully spoiled.

Quick Overview
See 20 more

Luckily, there are plenty of great gifts for your sister-in-law out there, but we've done the hard work for you and rounded up 25 never-fail options that she's sure to love. Keep scrolling to check out top gift picks from Sephora, Anthropologie, Lululemon and more — starting at just $10.

Sephora

Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler

Help her find her new signature scent with this fun perfume discovery kit. It even comes with a certificate to redeem for the travel-size fragrance of her choice. 

$30 at Sephora
Bedsure

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2

Because she deserves to sleep like a queen. This set of two satin pillowcases comes in at just $10 and has earned more than 200,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

$10 at Amazon
Cuyana

Cuyana Travel Case Set

This set of two 100% Argentinian pebbled leather pouches is worth the splurge. She can use one to hold beauty products and the other for tech accessories — or whatever else she needs to wrangle.

$168 at Cuyana
Universe

The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small

Whether she's planning a trip or just daydreaming, this book will inspire her to take a vacation. At the very least, it'll encourage her to find adventures in her own backyard.

$20 at Amazon
Patchology

Patchology Hydration Hero

Treat her to an at-home spa day with this moisturizing bundle, which comes with face masks, under-eye gels and a lip gel. Her dry winter skin will thank you.

$24 at Patchology
Quince

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Quince's cashmere crewneck sweaters are incredibly versatile — not to mention wallet-friendly. The hardest part? Picking between more than 15 color options. 

$50 at Quince
Anthropologie

The Fiona Beaded Bag: Bloom Edition

This beaded bag looks so luxe that you'll be surprised to find out it's under $90. Although it comes in a few fun patterns, this floral version is our top pick.

$88 at Anthropologie
Etsy

Shadow Monogram Travel Jewelry Case

This vegan leather jewelry case will keep her precious pieces safe when she's on the go, and the cute monogram makes this gift feel even more thoughtful.

$20 at Etsy
Owala

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Owala's water bottle has so many thoughtful features, including a built-in straw and a push-button opening. It's also leakproof and keeps drinks cold for 24 hours. (Read our Deputy Editor's glowing review and you'll be sold.)

$28 at Amazon
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Bubble Letter Monogram Necklace

This gold-plated bubble letter is a fun take on the classic initial pendant. It'll look pretty worn by itself or when layered with other pieces. 

$48 at Anthropologie
Papier

Papier Wave Border Notecard Set

Personalized stationery is such a luxury. Papier has more than 100 designs to choose from, so you're sure to find the ideal notecard set for your sister-in-law.

$51 at Papier
Sephora

Laneige Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set

Everyone loves Laneige — including Sydney Sweeney, its newest ambassador. Your sister-in-law will join the club once she tests out this nourishing lip duo, which comes with a full-size balm and limited-edition overnight mask. 

$26 at Sephora
Lake

Lake Pima Long-Short Weekend Set

Lake makes some of the softest pajamas out there. From nightgowns to shorts sets and full-length styles, you can't go wrong when purchasing any of its 100% Peruvian pima cotton styles. 

$98 at Lake
Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

With Lululemon's viral belt bag, she'll be able to keep her phone, wallet and other essentials close — all while keeping her hands free. Shop the style in 14 colors, including this soft pink shade. 

$38 at Lululemon
Glossier

Glossier You Candle

Glossier — yep, the brand that gave us Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and so much more — also carries home fragrances. This candle has notes of pink pepper, iris and citrus, so not only does it smell fantastic, but the red glass vessel it comes in can be used as decor once you burn the wax all the way down.

$45 at Glossier
Ember

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

If she's a big coffee or tea drinker, she'll appreciate this smart mug that can keep her drink at the perfect temperature for hours. Before she pours her first cup, she can set her ideal drinking temperature in the Ember app and then adjust as needed.

$113 at Amazon
$130 at Macy's$130 at Target
Sephora

Drunk Elephant the Littles Skincare Travel Set

Does she love all things skin care? Then introduce her to the wonderful world of Drunk Elephant (on the off chance that she's unfamiliar) with this six-piece set, which includes a vitamin C serum, facial oil and other travel-size wonders.  

$74 at Sephora
Parlovable

Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers

She'll never want to take these slippers off. Available in 15 colors, these open-toe slippers will make her morning, evening and post-shower routine even more luxe.

$19 at Amazon
Nécessaire

Nécessaire the Body Essentials

Upgrade your sister-in-law's body care routine with this trio from Nécessaire. It includes the brand's decadent (and fragrance-free) body wash, body serum and body lotion.

$85 at Nécessaire
Calpak

Calpak Small Clear Cosmetics Case

Calpak's cosmetics cases are beloved for good reason. Not only do they hold more than you might think, but the clear plastic lets you see exactly what you're looking for and wipes clean.

$75 at Calpak
Jenny Bird

Jenny Bird Large Tome Hoops

These gold-dipped hoops from Jenny Bird will add a touch of whimsy to any look. You can also nab them in silver.

$138 at Jenny Bird
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Philippa Frame

This quirky picture frame is a great gift, no matter the occasion. Go the extra mile and print out a photo of the two of you together.

$34 at Anthropologie
Coach Outlet

Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet

Chances are she could use a new wallet. This leather and coated canvas design from Coach is a total classic. Plus, it's a serious steal, currently on sale for 65% off.

$69 at Coach Outlet
Sephora

Crown Affair the Brush No. 001

A fancy hairbrush is the epitome of luxury. This boar bristle brush helps distribute natural oils through hair while stimulating the scalp and detangling knots all at the same time.

$74 at Sephora
Gilly Hicks

Gilly Hicks Smile Series Oversized Crew Sweatshirt

Plain sweatshirts without a loud logo or print can be hard to find, but this crewneck from Gilly Hicks is basic in the best way. Shop it in five colors and sizes XXS-XXL.

$36 at Gilly Hicks

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, teens, kids, you name it.