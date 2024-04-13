We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
I'm a shopping editor, and here are 4 tips on how to save even more money at the Sephora Sale this weekend
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is happening until April 15! Save on top brands like Clinique, Nuface, Dyson and more.
Not to put me on the spot, but I don’t think anyone gets as excited as I do for the semi-annual Sephora Sale. If you’re a beauty lover like me, I’m sure you already have your eyes set on a few goodies from the retailer. However, not only do I shop for a living, but I’m also a Sephora Rouge member, which is the highest Sephora Beauty Insider tier. That means I’ve learned a few hacks for shopping the Sephora sale without spending an entire paycheck.
Sunday Riley Multivitamins 15% Vitamin C + Retinol Mini SetStarting at $22$28with code
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Secrets SetStarting at $40$50
Clinique Refresh in 5 Skincare and Makeup SetStarting at $23$29with code
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Temporary Eye TightenerStarting at $30$38
Vegamour Gro Hair Serum for Thinning HairStarting at $51$64with code
Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing LipstickStarting at $29$41with code
Nuface Mini+ Smart Petite Facial Toning Routine SetStarting at $200$250with code
Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation and Concealer StickStarting at $49$68with code
Dyson Airwrap Multi StylerStarting at $479.20$599with code
Sephora Collection Clean Eye MaskStarting at $3$4with code
Sephora Collection Complete Brush SetStarting at $34$49with code
Sephora Collection Exfoliating Lip Scrub$5$7Save $2 with code
Officially called the Sephora Savings Event, the beauty savings extravaganza is happening online and in stores for all Sephora Beauty Insider members (you can sign up for free!), and everything is on sale. Yes, everything. All you need to do is use the code YAYSAVE at checkout. Depending on your Beauty Insider status, there are different deals for different tiers. Rouge members (like me!) save 20%, VIB members save 15% and Insiders save 10%. Oh, and everyone gets to save 30% on Sephora Collection! Make sense?
Because Sephora's spring sale and all of the unreal savings that come with it can be super overwhelming, I broke down my top tips for saving money at Sephora. I mean, we all want the best value on shiny new products, right? Stick with me, and I can teach you my expert ways. But hurry! The sale ends on April 15, and things are selling out fast.
Tip #1: Check out the gift and value sets
A new season means that Sephora is blessing us with new gift sets (upon gift sets, upon gift sets). Shopping said sets can save so much money in the long run because the products are already bundled together for less. Add that Beauty Insider discount and you're saving even more.
Since your skin care routine can change from day to night, why not invest in a set that can cover both? Use the vitamin C-based C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum during the day and the Luna Sleeping Night Oil with retinol to create an anti-aging regimen that brightens and transforms your complexion.
If you're a fan of the universally flattering Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick, you know that a my-lips-but-better shade is key. Not only does this kit come with a travel size of the iconic lipstick, but you also get other favorites from the line: A full-size Pillow Talk Lip Lustre lip gloss and two travel-size Beauty Light Wands in Pillow Talk and Spotlight.
The set is valued at a whopping $75, but you can get it on sale for $45 if you're an Insider, $42 if you're a VIB and $40 if you're a Rouge.
Clinique goodies are some of the best goodies. This set features five classic products in travel-ready sizes. For skin care, you've got the Take The Day Off Cleaning Balm to melt away the most stubborn makeup, All About Clean cleanser, Moisture Surge moisturizer and the de-puffing All About Eyes eye cream. All of this rounds out with the iconic High Impact mascara to majorly amp up your lashes.
Tip #2: Limit yourself to one viral product
Look, I get that it's super tempting to fill your cart with every product that you've spotted on TikTok and Instagram—but if you want to save money you need to resist. I made the same mistake! Instead, choose just one product to try out, like the magical favorites below.
This TikTok–famous eye gel instantly smooths under-eye bags and wrinkles, plus it easily tackles fine lines and the dreaded loss of elasticity. This is not only a stellar deal but a rare find — the treatment is constantly selling out so grab it while you can!
A favorite of celebs like Nicole Kidman, this top-selling serum sells one bottle every 22 seconds. So, yeah, it's popular.
The Gro serum was formulated to increase the appearance of hair density while reducing signs of shedding to promote thicker, fuller-looking locks. According to the manufacturer, there's a marked improvement in as little as 90 days.
Don't be fooled by the black color of this lipstick—once it's swiped on the lips it will become the perfect tone for you. This can be anything from pale pink to toasty tan to a berry red and beyond. And if you want a more intense look, the lippy is buildable, meaning the more you apply the deeper the color gets. Think of it like a mood ring but for your lips!
Tip #3: Indulge in that splurge item
Even though we're all about saving money here, what's a good sale without splurging on an item you would never buy at full price? It's the best time to finally grab that celeb-approved foundation or the Dyson Airwrap that you've been eyeing. A little treat for yourself!
Valued at a pricey $319, this cult-favorite device uses special firming microcurrent technology to reduce the appearance of your jowls, jawline, cheeks, eyebrows and forehead. Apply the included aqua gel or cream activator to your face and run the device over your face once a day. Think of it like a five-minute workout for your face!
Finding a good foundation is tough, but this one from Westman Atelier is worth the splurge — and Jennifer Garner agrees! The actress told Vogue that she always has a few on deck: "That is how serious I am. Like if I use it up, I get another one."
The stick offers medium to full coverage with a natural finish and skin-loving ingredients like moisturizing squalane. It's available in 21 shades that are easily blendable with a brush, sponge or your fingers.
If you know anything about hair tools, then you know how versatile the Dyson Airwrap is. The highly-coved tool uses an aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Coanda effect to curl, wave, smooth, blow-dry and style every hair type without relying on extreme heat. Instead, the tool relies on high-speed airflow—which is basically reinventing the blowout.
Check out one Yahoo editor's in-depth review of the Airwrap!
Tip #4: Shop the Sephora Collection
It's time to shop overlooking The Sephora Collection. There are so many great products for just a fraction of the price. Unlike the rest of the sale, everything from the Sephora Collection is 30% off. As for me? I always get a new Sephora Collection brush set during the event
Eye masks don't have to cost an arm and a leg to be effective. Made of 91% naturally sourced vegan ingredients, these cucumber eye masks target concerns like dryness, dark circles and puffiness. Pop 'em on for a classic, spa-like "ahhhh" moment.
When was the last time you cleaned your makeup brushes? This high-quality brush set (worth $134) is worth considering if you can't remember.
The seven-piece crew comes with a foundation brush, powder brush, blush brush, concealer brush, shadow brush, crease brush and brow brush. So, yeah, you're going to be set when it comes to brushes.
Keep your mouth smooth, soft and kissable with this gentle scrub. All you need to do is apply the formula generously on the lips and then massage gently with your finger. Then remove the exfoliating grains and let the nourishing base hydrate your pout.
Use it right before applying lipstick or whenever your lips feel like they can use a little bit of love and care!