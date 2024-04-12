We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's Eras Tour makeup is on sale during the Sephora Savings Event
Get that cat eye sharp enough to kill a man with up to 20% off eyeliner and more — but act fast.
If you haven't been able to stop thinking about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits, you're 1,000% not alone. But the glittery Lover bodysuits and ethereal Folklore dresses would be nothing without her on-stage makeup, which has lasted through many a rainy, sweaty show. So, what is this magical makeup? It's from luxury brand Pat McGrath Labs — and you can grab these products with staying power for up to 20% off during the Sephora Spring Savings Event.
Taylor has been working with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath for a while now. McGrath is also responsible for the singer's glam look in the "Bejeweled" music video.
A quick reminder that the Sephora Spring Savings Event is a tiered sale, meaning the discount depends on your Beauty Insider level. Rouge members get 20% off, VIB members get 15% off and entry-level Insider members get 10% off. Not signed up? You can join for free here.
Still with us, Swifties? Scroll to shop some of our favorite Eras Tour makeup on sale at Sephora — from the eyeliner that's sharp enough to kill a man to Taylor's forever-classic red lip. Use code YAYSAVE at checkout to nab your personalized discount, but hurry — the sale ends Monday.
The only thing as classic as Taylor's red lip is her go-to cat eye. For the winged look, she uses this matte black liquid pen. The super-refined tip makes drawing precise lines easy. And, of course, it's waterproof.
Taylor first wore this Pat McGrath lipstick for the "Bejeweled" music video and has since sported it on stage and while smooching Travis Kelce after his Super Bowl win.
The lightweight formula offers full coverage and, unlike some red lipsticks, holds up super in the rain and while eating and drinking. Taylor wears the shade Elson 4, and while that one is out of stock at Sephora (surprise, surprise) it comes in five other colors like this ultra-flattering nude.
(P.S. Check out our in-depth review of this now-iconic red lipstick!)
Round out that "red lips and rosy cheeks" look with this satiny pressed powder. Sweep it over your foundation for rich saturation or after powder for a softly diffused look. It's available in a handful of shades, but you can't go wrong with the cool-mauve Divine Rose.
Yes, Taylor Swift is a fan of this foundation — but so is everyone else. Sephora reviewers have dubbed it "the best" out there. The high-coverage foundation is formulated to have a silky-smooth feel that wears just like a second skin.
It comes in 36 shades, and Sephora has an online tool to help find the perfect one for you. Pair the foundation with Sublime Perfection Primer and Sublime Perfection Setting Powder to keep your face set — especially when you're dancing in a storm in your best dress.
We're not entirely sure how exactly Taylor's eye look is completed, but one TikTok user appears to have cracked the code! Check out her video for a tutorial.
No matter how Taylor wears it, this palette lives up to its "Divine" in its name. Pat McGrath is famous for eyeshadow palettes thanks to highly pigmented formulas and blendability. This one features neutral, rose and peachy shades, as well as an iridescent gold you have to see to believe.
The brand describes the glow its award-winning highlighter gives as "aliengelic." This is actually a creamy highlighter and light, transparent balm you can use separately or together, depending on how much glow you want. Who doesn't love a two-for-one makeup deal?