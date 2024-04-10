Kelly Ripa uses this Laneige lip mask to keep her pout ‘nice and juicy’ — it's on sale at Sephora right now

If you're on any form of social media, you've probably heard of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the lip treatment taken over Instagram and TikTok feeds alike, but it's also beloved by A-listers like Brooke Shields, Eva Longoria, Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymore. And Kelly Ripa is the latest celeb who has declared their love for the popular lip treatment, which is marked down during the Sephora Savings Event for as little as $19.

Why is it a good deal?

You can use the code YAYSAVE at checkout to get up to 20% off during the Sephora Savings Event. Here's how it works: If you're a Sephora Rouge member, you'll get 20% off. If you're a VIB member, you'll get 15% off. And if you're a Sephora Insider, you'll get 10% off. No matter the discount, the celeb-fave mask rarely goes on sale, so even 10% off makes it a great deal. (Keep in mind, the sale ends Monday, April 15!)

Why do I need this?

The talk show host shared with Glamour magazine that it is one of her favorite products because it keeps her lips “nice and juicy.” While it's formulated to be an overnight treatment that smoothes and hydrates lips while you sleep, many people love it so much, they use it as a daily lip balm as well. The popular product comes in a .7-ounce tub with a silicone applicator, so your fingers won’t get sticky as you apply it.

The popular lip treatment applies smoothly and evenly and will leave your lips soft and shiny. Even better, it smells delicious! While the Berry flavor is by far the most popular, Sephora also sells the vanilla, gummy bear and sweet candy flavors. No matter which option you choose, they all use the same antioxidant-packed formula that's infused with vitamin C and the brand's patented technology to lock in hydration and prevent dry, flaky skin.

The Berry version of the lip mask is slightly tinted — for a "no-makeup-makeup" lift that looks fresh for daytime wear, too. (Sephora)

What reviewers say:

Celebrities aren’t the only ones who are fans of the Laneige Lip Mask. At Sephora, over 13,000 shoppers give it a five-star rating.

Pros

"Absolute must have!" writes one very happy customer. "I have the large size ready by my bedside and the mini size in my purse! I wear it all through the day and even slather some before bed! My lips are always soft! This product has lasted me so long! And a little goes a long way."

"Someone purchased this for me as a gift and I'm hooked," shares another. "The smell is amazing and I find it works wonders for me. I have mine on my work desk so I'll apply it in the morning and it hydrates my lips throughout the day. I find it makes my lips looker fuller and minimizes any lines in them (it's not 'plumping' but more fullness from the hydration)."

"This smells amazing!" writes another fan. "My lips are still nice and moisturized when I wake up and it gives them the sweetest pink tint. Extra points for the cute little applicator because I have nails and I don't want to dig them in the jar."

Cons

Of course, it's not exactly the most inexpensive lip mask, but that's why it's a good idea to get it on sale.

"I love this product and use it every day — my lips have never felt the same. It’s a little pricey but you get a lot of use out of it," shares one perso

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.