Tennessee Amber Alert: Glasses found as case of missing Sumner teen passes month mark

Investigators and detectives from multiple agencies and states continue in the search for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers of Hendersonville, missing since February 26.

As officials continue to search for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, the autistic Sumner County teen who disappeared in February, investigators say they're hopeful the boy might still be alive and his family has remained cooperative and communicative, despite his mother and stepfather's recent move to Memphis.

In the five weeks since Sebastian was reported missing from his Hendersonville home, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Craddock said new tips have been called in daily. One of the more recent developments has been the discovery of a pair of glasses, which police are investigating and could possibly belong to the missing teen.

“We are exploring every lead that comes in and every tip that comes in," Craddock said during a Tuesday press conference updating the public on its progress in the case. “The entire community is deeply saddened by what has occurred, we’re all extremely concerned for Sebastian’s welfare.

“Nothing would make me happier than to wake up tomorrow morning to a tip that cracks this case wide open, and we find Sebastian and we bring him home.”

Craddock was adamant Tuesday that there was no evidence of foul play in the case. He also noted that there was no evidence to support "foul play on the part of Sebastian’s parents.

“We’re not ruling anything out,” he said. “We come up with theories almost daily and try and investigate and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to find Sebastian.”

Last week, investigators met with Sebastian's mother, Katie Proudfoot, and stepfather, Chris Proudfoot, whose move to Memphis, they said, hasn't "interfered with the investigation or communication with law enforcement."

The couple sat down with TV commentator Nancy Grace to explain that they'd left Hendersonville for work reasons.

The United Cajun Navy, which has shifted Tennessee volunteer efforts from Riley Strain — a college student who was missing for two weeks before his body was discovered, to search for Sebastian — said Friday it was calling off searches for the time being after volunteers received threats.

Craddock said Tuesday that no such threats had been documented with the Sheriff's Office. And the police sit-down with Sebastian's parents, he said, was done at the request of law enforcement.

"It’s not uncommon to talk to the families and investigations like this,” he clarified. As for the United Cajun Navy, it is "operating independently. They have not reached out to us,” Craddock said.

“One of the things I really appreciate that they’ve done is print flyers and keep Sebastian’s name out there.”

Sebastian was reported missing Feb. 26 when his mother went to wake him up for school and found his bedroom empty. Authorities swarmed the area searching for the teen.

Investigators searched a Kentucky landfill, where trash from the neighborhood was taken in hopes of finding clues. Police have said very little publicly about the case, including what, if any, evidence has been found. Authorities, though, have scaled back from an active search to an investigation.

“Let me put it to you like this: if my kid was missing, this is the team I’d want on it. The men and women of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, partners the other local agencies, the secret service, everyone who’s had a hand in this case is doing everything they can to find Sebastian," Craddock said Tuesday. "Morale’s high. We are here, and we are dedicated.”

Tips can be provided to Sumner County Emergency Communications at 615-451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

