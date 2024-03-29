Nancy Grace interviews Sebastian Rogers' mom, stepfather: What to know

A month after 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers went missing in Hendersonville, his mother and stepfather spoke to TV commentator Nancy Grace to dispel rumors and clarify facts.

Rogers was reported missing Feb. 26 when his mother, Katie Proudfoot, went to wake him up for school and found his bedroom empty. Authorities swarmed the area searching for the teen with autism.

Investigators searched a Kentucky landfill, where trash from the neighborhood was taken in hopes of finding clues. Police have said very little publicly about the case, including what, if any, evidence has been found. Authorities, though, have scaled back from an active search to an investigation.

Here's what Katie Proudfoot and Sebastian's stepfather, Chris Proudfoot, said.

Katie, Chris Proudfoot left their Hendersonville home

Chris Proudfoot was in Memphis on a business trip when Sebastian was reported missing.

During the interview with Grace, posted Monday on Youtube, the parents said they were in an RV; Chris Proudfoot used it while he was working out of town.

Grace asked if they were out of town. Katie Proudfoot said they were.

"I'm going back to work," Chris Proudfoot said.

When asked why Sebastian's mother left the home, Katie Proudfoot said it was to accompany her husband back to work. She did not yet know when she'd return to Hendersonville.

"Are you concerned with being away while the search is ongoing," Grace asked Katie Proudfoot.

"Absolutely," she replied. "My son could be anywhere, and we're looking everywhere and anywhere."

Grace asked if they were headed back to Memphis.

"We are in my RV," Chris Proudfoot said. "We are not disclosing our current location just because of safety reasons. Due to the Youtubers, the Facebookers out there that have sent some very heinous, threatening information and things of that nature, threatened to be outside of our house. All kinds of nasty things. So we are not disclosing our location at this time."

On Friday, the United Cajun Navy, which has shifted Tennessee volunteer efforts from Riley Strain — a college student who was missing for two weeks before his body was discovered, to search for Sebastian — said it was calling off searches for the time being after volunteers received threats.

"This decision was not taken lightly is made with the safety of all volunteers in mind," the organization said on Facebook. "We want to thank all the volunteers that planned to be out searching today."

Proudfoots: tracking dogs found Sebastian's scent around retention pond

Investigators said they have used every tool available to them to aid in the search for Sebastian. That includes both scent tracking and cadaver dogs, the Proudfoots said.

"From day one, there was five dogs that started the scent search and then after that there have been dogs from all over the country that have come in and done searches and had scent hits in various locations," Chris Proudfoot said. "A certain percentage of them tend to go to the same spot, which would have been the retention pond."

The pond, Chris Proudfoot added, was only about knee deep and was drained during the search. No evidence was found.

The tracking dogs also found Sebastian's scent around the house the Proudfoots said. None of the cadaver dogs found anything, the couple said.

Brian Teascher, the vice president of the United Cajun Navy, said during the interview the organization also brought tracking dogs. None of the dogs discovered a scent related to Sebastian. They joined the search for the teen a month after his disappearance.

'It's possible someone has my son': Katie Proudfoot's theory on where Sebastian could be

Repeatedly, the Proudfoots have said they were cleared by law enforcement. No foul play is suspected, they said.

During the interview with Grace, Katie Proudfoot said she was asked to take a polygraph test by investigators.

"Did you pass your polygraph?" Grace asked Katie Proudfoot.

"I did," she replied. "I was asked if I knew where my son was. I was asked if I hurt him. I was asked if I had hurt someone, among a few other questions."

Since Chris Proudfoot was out of town when Sebastian was reported missing, he said he was not asked to take a polygraph.

"I've offered and volunteered on many occasions to take a polygraph, and I was told directly by law enforcement because of my whereabouts I did not need one," he added.

When asked if he would take one scheduled by Grace, he said he would.

"Name the place and time ma'am, I'll be there," he said.

The reliability and accuracy of polygraph tests have been repeatedly called into question.

In the absence of evidence, Grace turned to Katie Proudfoot to ask for her theory about her son's whereabouts.

"I think it's possible someone has my son," she said. "I feel like if he had been close to the house, or walked off, we would have found him by now with as many people as we had searching."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Sebastian Rogers: Nancy Grace interviews parents of TN missing teen