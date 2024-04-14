Teachers and waitresses love these cushioned Saucony socks — and they're less than $4 a pop

Socks are among those items that we need, but don't want to buy. There are so many different types for so many different uses — in slippers around the house, out walking the dog and even sleeping (they might help you sleep better!) — so getting a good pair of versatile socks that can withstand years of wear and tear is priceless. Amazon shoppers have found a pair that is a step above the rest: Saucony Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks and they're less than $4 a pair.

Saucony is known for its serious running shoes, but you don't have to be a runner or an athlete to appreciate just how comfy these socks are. They're made with a blend of cotton and moisture-wicking fibers and they're extra cushiony — especially around the arches. There's slight compression which makes them feel like they're hugging your tootsies like they're little teddy bears. That makes them comfy if you're on your feet a lot or like to take long walks. They're also slightly thick and durable so you can wear them indoors without slippers and without grinding them down to threads.

A whopping 92,000 shoppers have given these socks a five-star rating.

"I needed a quality black ankle sock to wear as a waitress," a savvy shopper shared. "My other socks would rub my feet and move around on my toes throughout the work shift and drive me crazy. These socks are awesome. Comfortable. Supportive. These socks don’t get soaked in sweat or make my feet feel gross throughout my waitressing shift. Also extra supportive at the ankle/heel so my work shoes don’t rub on my skinny feet and cause blisters there."

"Amazing fit and quality!!" exclaimed an excited educator. "I’ll never buy any other sock brand again. I had always had issues with my socks slipping down into the arch of my foot until now!! They don’t slip, they hug your arch slightly and are the perfect weight! I am a teacher on my feet all day long and these are the best socks ever!!!"

"I was really skeptical these would make a difference as they do not feel tight like most compression socks which are just uncomfortable," raved a five-star fan. "I have high arches, plantar fasciitis and heel spurs. I got these for a vacation where I knew I would be walking a lot. We walked 7-10 miles every day and these absolutely helped. I can feel the difference now when I wear regular socks."

"Like Goldilocks and the Three Bears, these socks are just right!" gushed a happy shopper. "Have been searching for the perfect sock for quite some time. These fit my criteria for someone actively on their feet all day. Just the right thickness, I don’t like thick hot bulky socks. Perfect amount of cushion and compression. Good stretch and fit, so as not to be too tight. No annoying toe seams that feel like a pebble in your shoe all day."

