'Like walking on air': Grab these No. 1 bestselling cloud-like slides while they're a cushy $20

Finally something every generation can agree on: These viral slides! They've got Zers, Xers, Millennials and Boomers feeling like they’re like walking on marshmallows. Employ them as restorative house shoes after a long day on your feet; pack them on your next vacation to wear around the pool; or buy a neutral color to wear with thick, comfy socks for a run to the convenience store. Have we convinced you that you need these? We thought so. And lucky for you, Amazon has the Joomra Pillow Slippers on sale for just $20, down from $26.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can add these to your cart for as little as $20 right now. That's the lowest price they've been in a couple of weeks, and it's just in time for sandal weather. Of course you can wear these beyond the warmer seasons too — pair them with socks in the fall or winter to make them cozy year-round! Twenty bucks for shoes you can wear all 365 days? Now that's a steal!

Why do I need this? 🤔

The cushy comfort provided by these slippers comes from the EVA material that these slides are made with. The foam soles are stacked at 1.7 inches to put as much cushion between your feet and the floor as possible and absorb any shock from impact. They’re also designed for all surfaces with an anti-slip sole to prevent falls on wet or slick floors. But the biggest attraction for Amazon shoppers is how much they prevent a variety of aches and pains. In fact, according to our own reviewer, they really do provide comfort even when struggling with issues like plantar fasciitis: "Every time I take off whatever shoes I was wearing that day and slip into these, all the tension and pain in my heel just dissipates," she wrote.

These pillow slippers sit right at the junction of cute and comfy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon shoppers of all ages are wild about these — there are nearly 25,000 five-star reviewers from verified buyers who gush about how comfy they are.

Pros 👍

"Soft and light! Like walking on air," raved a fan. "My foot and lower back pain are gone!"

"Obsessed!" proclaimed a reviewer. "I have a lot of foot pain from years of wearing heels. …These shoes have changed my life! So cozy, such great support. My feet don’t ache and my joints seem to hurt less, too."

"Insanely comfortable! I've been having problems lately when I’m on my feet too long on my hard ceramic tile at home," a dog-tired devotee shared. "My heels have been cracking, the soles of my feet are killing me and even my knees have been hurting more than usual. These shoes solved all of those problems. They are so soft, with just the right amount of support. I wear them any time I’m doing housework now and I don’t have the pain I was experiencing before."

Many have shared how the Joomra Pillow Slippers became their go-to house shoes. "Finding the right house slippers can be a game of hit or miss, especially when you're looking for something that offers more than just basic comfort," mused one wearer. "[Joomra's] thick sole design is not just about comfort; it's about providing the right amount of support and pressure distribution that helps alleviate pain, particularly around my ankle area where the hardware is."

Cons 👎

Take note: Some shoppers warn to size down because they do have a "larger fit."

"These are super comfy, but do run big. Go down one size from your regular size," suggested an otherwise-satisfied customer.

"These aren’t snug, well-fitting shoes," said another reviewer. "They’re meant to be quick and easy and comfy. They probably wouldn’t be good to run errands in or go out in, but they’re perfect for around the house."

