Tennessee Amber Alert: Sumner officials to scale back ground search for missing teen

Officials are searching for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers who went missing from his home in Hendersonville Monday.

A week has passed since 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers was last seen at his family home in Hendersonville and there have been no leads or sightings of the boy since his disappearance, officials said in a Monday briefing.

"We've conducted an extensive and exhaustive search around the home, looking for any evidence, any trace of Sebastian," Sumner County Sheriff Chief Deputy Eric Craddock said in the briefing.

"At this time, the decision's been made to scale back on the ground search operations. Let me be clear that this does not diminish our commitment to finding Sebastian. This is simply us transitioning from the ground search to the investigative side. We have no leads, no details to indicate that Sebastian is not alive."

More: Tennessee Amber Alert: 'No confirmed sightings,' leads as community prays for missing boy

Officials are maintaining a "planned response" in case there are any reported sightings of the missing teen.

Communication with state officials and consultations with experts remains ongoing, Craddock added.

"This decision does not come lightly," he said.

Officials are searching for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers who went missing from his home in Hendersonville Monday.

A local fire station will continue to hold the command post for the search and rescue operation, though it will no longer be manned 24/7, Sumner County Emergency Management Agency Director Ken Weidner said.

K-9 units in the area, along with officers on patrol and search and rescue officials will be ready to dispatch should officials receive information on Sebastian's whereabouts.

"Any tips we get, we will reactivate to the level we need to respond with," Weidner explained.

More: Tennessee Amber Alert: Few leads in search for missing Sumner County teen

Officials from as far away as Knox County have come to aid local agencies in the search for the missing boy, Craddock noted.

"If there was a resource we thought could help locate Sebastian, we've used it," he said.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have recently joined in the search effort.

"Officers in Region II have been coordinating directly with Sumner County EMA to search along waterways and wooded areas," TWRA officials said in a Facebook post from over the weekend.

And through it all, Sumner officials have continually asked area residents to search their properties and surveillance and trail cameras. Footage of note will have been shot between Feb. 25-26.

"No detail is too small," Craddock said.

Officials are searching for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers who went missing from his home in Hendersonville Monday.

"We believe even the smallest detail could be the key to locating Sebastian," a recent statement from the sheriff's office said, noting that any movements, vehicles or individuals captured during that time could aid investigators and should be shared.

Homeowners can register at sumnercounty.fususregistry.com/. Officials ask that registered users send an email to bcarter@sumnersheriff.com or call (615) 442-1865 so law enforcement can physically retrieve the footage.

Officials also ask that residents continue thorough searches of their properties, including "places where a child might seek shelter or could accidentally become trapped".

Anyone with information on Sebastian's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sumner County Sheriff's Office Detective Carter at (615) 442-1865 or bcarter@sumnersheriff.com.

Tips can be provided to Sumner County Emergency Communications at (615) 451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

"Thank you for your attention and for all that you're doing to help. Let's keep hope alive and work together for Sebastian's safe return," officials said.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Amber Alert: Searches scaled back for Sumner County teen