Teen arrested in deadly shooting in parking lot of Central Florida Fairgrounds

Police made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 35-yer-old woman killed at the Central Florida Fairgrounds early this month.

On March 2, around 10:35 p.m. police responded to a shooting call in the flea market parking lot of the Central Florida Fairgrounds on W. Colonial Drive.

Arriving officers performed CPR on the victim, who later died at the hospital.

Police later identified the victim as 35-year-old Veronica Ramrez.

On Thursday, members of OPD’s Fugitive Investigative Unit located and arrested 15-year-old Jadon Maxey.

Maxey is being charged with second degree homicide with a firearm.

