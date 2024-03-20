Suspect walked out of hospital days before shooting and killing Riverside grandfather

A suspect accused of shooting and killing a Riverside grandfather allegedly snuck out of a hospital after being detained by police just days before the murder.

The victim’s family is now demanding answers while wondering how this could’ve happened.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 28, 2023, when Michael Rangel, 68, and his family had just returned home from lunch.

Michael decided to step out and water the front lawn of his home on the 8500 block of Harmony Lane around 3:26 p.m. when suddenly, multiple gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Officers responded to the home where Michael was found unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim’s garage door and front door were left riddled with bullet holes and his loved ones said the suspects used a high-powered rifle during the shooting.

Over the next few weeks, investigators identified the suspected gunman as Gabriel Molina, 30, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Molina was arrested on murder charges. A second suspect, Mark Anthony Valdez, 29, was arrested for accessory to murder.

“He shot my parent’s house with an AR-15, letting out 30 rounds and striking my dad three times in the back,” said Cynthia Rangel, Michael’s daughter. “My dad was a veteran and was watering his grass in broad daylight. We have no connections with this [suspect]. The moment they had him, they let him just walk right out.”

According to court documents, 12 days before Michael was killed, Molina was a convicted felon who was out on $250,000 bail for a series of armed robberies and rape charges.

He had allegedly robbed fast-food restaurants across Riverside and Moreno Valley from June through December 2022, including incidents at Baker’s and Del Taco.

After leading officers on a high-speed pursuit in October 2023, Molina crashed into a business and injured himself.

He was transported to Riverside Community Hospital with multiple fractures to his vertebrae. That’s when Molina somehow managed to walk out of the hospital unnoticed. Several days later, Cynthia and her family’s lives would be changed forever.

“I can’t even describe it,” Cynthia said. “I have a 5-year-old. She has nights when she wails for her [grandfather].”

Riverside Police responded to KTLA’s request for comment on the incident, saying in part:

“Based on Molina’s current charges at the time of the pursuit involving the gun and drugs, the severity of his injuries, length of time he would be hospitalized according to the hospital, and manpower needed to guard him the entire time, the decision was made to release him to the care of the hospital for medical treatment and file charges out-of-custody.”

“He walked out because he was never under arrest,” Cynthia said.

According to the Press-Enterprise, police said doctors told them Molina was too injured to be considered an immediate flight risk. Since he wasn’t facing more serious charges, such as murder, he was left to the hospital’s care.

Typically, injured suspects are taken to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s jail ward at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. But since there were no available beds that day, Molina was taken to a local hospital instead, police said.

On Nov. 15, 2023, both Molina and the second suspect, Valdez, were arrested. Molina was held on $1 million bail. Valdez was booked, but later released on $10,000 bail.

Court documents said Molina was an alleged gang member and may have killed Michael as part of his criminal street gang activity.

As the investigation continues, the victim’s family remains devastated and said they still have so many unanswered questions including why someone would target Michael in this way.

The beloved grandfather was a lifelong Riverside resident and a Vietnam-era army veteran who was retired. He loved spending his free time with loved ones.

He was a father to four children and nine grandchildren and loved nothing more than his family and his faith, loved ones said.

“It could’ve been prevented,” Cynthia said.

“He always would tell us violence is an endless cycle, so it needs to stop,” said Monica Rangel, Michael’s daughter. “It’s not fair that we lost someone who we love dearly.”

The suspect’s next court date is scheduled for April 26.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the Riverside Police Department at 951-354-2007. Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

