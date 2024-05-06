The 50+ best Amazon deals this week: Save up to 80% on last-minute Mother's Day gifts, gardening tools and more

Do you like saving over $1,000? I like saving over $1,000. Unless you're a serious gamer or video editor, a straight-up, no-nonsense laptop for everyday computer tasks is more than sufficient. This highly rated model lets you stay connected with family and friends via video calls, check your email, browse the web and stream your favorite movies and shows. It's equipped with 16GB RAM for quick-response multitasking, and you'll be able to use it for up to eight hours before it needs a charge. At under 4 pounds, it's highly portable too.

Check out our roundup of the best laptops for 2024 for more.